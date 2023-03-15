BEAR GRASS – Bear Grass varsity and junior varsity teams faced John A. Holmes twice in one week, with the varsity girls bringing in two wins and the varsity boys bringing in one win and one loss.
The JV boys brought home a win on Wednesday, March 8.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING... The combination of very low relative humidities in the 15 to 25% range, gusty northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and dry fuels will lead to increased fire danger today. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.
BEAR GRASS – Bear Grass varsity and junior varsity teams faced John A. Holmes twice in one week, with the varsity girls bringing in two wins and the varsity boys bringing in one win and one loss.
The JV boys brought home a win on Wednesday, March 8.
The Bear Grass varsity girls’ softball team won Wednesday’s game by a score of 7-0 and Thursday’s game, sliding in with a score of 10-9.
In game one, the Lady Bears scored one run in the first three innings with Holmes not scoring any.
Bear Grass put two more runs on the board in the fourth inning with the Aces not scoring any runs.
Neither the Aces or the Bears scored any runs in the fifth inning.
Bear Grass then scored two more runs in the sixth inning with John A. Holmes not scoring any.
Neither team scored in the seventh inning, leaving the final score at 7-0.
Bear Grass’ Madi Hall pitched seven innings giving up one hit, no walks and seven strikeouts.
Lane Gregory had two hits in three at bats, Callee Perry had two hits in four at bats and Hall had two hits in four at bats. Aubrey Dotson also had two hits in five at bats while Carsyn Briley and Macey Bowen each had one hit with three at bats in Wednesday’s game against the Aces.
After the strong win on Wednesday, March 8 the Bears and the Aces had a close matchup on Thursday.
The Lady Bears started the first inning with a run on the board while the Aces didn’t score. In the second inning neither team put any runs on the board.
In the third and fourth innings, Bear Grass put three runs on the board while the Aces scored two runs.
There were no runs scored in the fifth inning. The Bears scored one run in the sixth inning with the Aces scoring two.
In the seventh inning Bear Grass put two runs on the board and John A. Holmes put three runs on the board.
Although the Lady Bears were outscored in the last two innings they still pulled off the win with a final score of 10-9.
The varsity baseball team brought in a win against John A. Holmes on Wednesday following with a loss on Friday, March 10.
The Bears started out scoring one run in the first inning and the Aces not scoring.
Both teams went with no runs in the second inning.
Bear Grass put another run on the board in the third inning, while the Aces did not score any.
Neither team scored any runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth or seventh innings, leaving the final score 2-0.
On Friday, March 10 the Bears’ baseball team traveled to Edenton to face the Aces again.
Both teams went into the seventh inning with no runs scored.
The Aces pulled out two runs in the seventh inning with the Bears scoring one, leaving the final score of the game, 2-1.
The jayvee boys won their game against the Aces on Wednesday, March 8 by a final of 9-4.
Ty Scott, Ashton Wiggins and Jamison more all had hits and scored in Wednesday’s game.
Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.