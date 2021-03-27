New Bern’s running game and solid defense proved too much for South Central to handle Friday night in an Eastern Carolina 3A/4A clash.
The Bears finished with 363 total yards – 344 of them on the ground – while their defense limited the Falcons to 197 yards (most of them on two drives) en route to a 41-13 victory on the road.
South Central suffered its first ECC 3A/4A loss, dropping to 3-1 in the league and overall.
New Bern improved to 3-1 overall and in the ECC 3A/4A with the win and has captured three straight victories after dropping its opener.
The Falcons defense had yielded just 13 points in wins over C.B. Aycock, Eastern Wayne and Southern Wayne.
The Bears’ rushing attack – particularly the dive play – proved problematic for South Central.
The visitors took the opening kickoff and drove 57 yards in seven plays. Zykeem Brooks went the final 29 yards for the first touchdown, making it 6-0 after the extra point was no good with 9:11 left in the first quarter.
South Central’s offense mustered just 40 yards in their first 17 plays. Two possessions resulted in punts and the third – a 28-yard drive in nine plays keyed by the running of Zyaire Williams (four carries, 22 yards) – ended on downs at the New Bern 36.
The Bears extended their lead to 13-0 on a 39-yard run by William Lovick, capping a three-play, 48-yard drive after a punt. Maddy Jackson’s extra point came with 5:50 left in the quarter.
After five plays produced just six yards on the Falcons’ next possession, New Bern set up shop at the South Central 42 following a short punt.
This time, the Bears drove the distance in eight plays, capped by a one-yard run from Kahmad Scriven with 24 seconds left in the first quarter. The extra point was blocked, leaving the score 19-0.
After a quarter of stagnation, the Falcons started the second period at their own 38-yard line. Williams’ four carries put the ball at the New Bern 33 before a three-yard loss and two incomplete passes gave the ball back to the Bears.
It took six plays for the visitors to go 64 yards, with the big play being a 54-yard TD run from Dimtrell Tucker on third-and-29. Scriven’s two-point conversion run padded the lead to 27-0 with 4:34 left in the first half.
South Central seemingly gained some momentum with a nine-play, 64-yard drive to end the half. Quarterback Kelvin Chadwick found Michael Whitfield, who took the ball away from New Bern defender Chamir Wright in the end zone for a 19-yard score as the clock hit 0:00. Joel Sorto’s PAT made it 27-7 at the half.
The Falcons had the ball to start the third quarter, and starting from their own 34-yard line, used the running of Janari Carmichael and Williams to reach the New Bern 18. The Bears’ defense stiffened, however, and a fourth-down pass to the end zone fell incomplete – giving the ball back to the Bears.
New Bern then marched 83 yards in seven plays behind Tucker, Lovick and Scriven, and Lovick dashed through the middle and broke a tackle on his way to a 34-yard TD run with 2:51 left in the third quarter. Jackson’s PAT made it 34-7.
The Bears completed the scoring early in the fourth quarter with a 45-yard drive in six plays – the capper being a 19-yard TD pass from Dekwan Bradley to Brooks on third-and-5. Jackson’s PAT made it 41-7 with 8:13 left in the contest.
South Central then scored when Carmichael took the ensuing kickoff and went 90 yards for the touchdown with 7:58 remaining.
The Falcons successfully recovered the onside kick at their own 48, but after a 30-yard run from Williams, the next four plays yielded a combined no yards and they lost the ball on downs. New Bern then ran out the clock.
South Central returns to action Thursday with a key ECC 3A/4A game against J.H. Rose.
J.H. Rose 54, Southern Wayne 0
In a game of teams with opposite records, the Rampants rolled to 5-0 on the season and Southern Wayne fell to 0-5 in a blowout.
Rose led 30-0 at halftime after a touchdown link-up between quarterback Wade Jarman and teammate Eddie Powell, who also had an interception, and Jayden Grimes had multiple TDs in the first half.
Jarman linked with Danny Sadler for a TD and a 16-0 lead earlier in the game. Rose led 10-0 after the first quarter.
The Rampants host South Central on Thursday night.
- Laieke Abebe
Ayden-Grifton 42, Greene Central 14
The host Chargers improved to 3-2 with a key victory over local rival Greene Central, which fell to 1-4.
Ayden-Grifton was already in the driver’s seat at 42-6 by the end of the third quarter, and the Chargers were up 35-6 at halftime.
A-G plays at Kinston on Thursday night, while GC is off until it hosts Washington on April 8.
D.H. Conley 50 C.B. Aycock 13
The Vikings ran roughshod over host Aycock for their second road victory in less than a week, coupled with last Saturday’s win at Washington.
Conley (3-2) led comfortably, 36-13, at the half. Aycock fell to 1-4.
DHC hosts Eastern Wayne on Friday night.
SouthWest Edgecombe 33 Farmville Central 18
The Jaguars could not duplicate last week’s success in their trip to Edgecombe County for a second straight win, instead putting SWE back on the winning side of the ledger at 3-2.
Farmville (1-5) scored just before halftime to trim the SouthWest lead to 20-12, but the Jaguars could not keep pace in the second half.
FC hosts Beddingfield on Thursday night.
North Pitt 46 North Johnston 21
The Panthers triumphed for the first time this season in convincing fashion.
NP improved to 1-4, while North Johnston stayed in search of its first win at 0-5.
North Pitt plays at Nash Central on Thursday night.