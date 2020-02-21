Amid the worry over the loss of honey bees, a far quieter but just as devastating loss is occurring among lesser known native bee populations.
Wild native bees are vital to pollinate plants. Their populations are declining due to a warming climate, pesticide poisoning and lack of flowers and other environmental pressures.
As awareness increases about native bee death, some companies are taking advantage of public concern by touting their products as bee-friendly or making other claims. This marketing strategy, called bee-washing by critics, uses the plight of bees to mislead consumers.
While many people are worried about honey bees, it’s also important to understand the jeopardy that native bees face.
A branding tool
Bee-washing is a term coined by researchers at York University in 2015 describing the use of bees by retailers to mislead consumers.
Bee-washing is a form of greenwashing, a description conceived by environmentalists to define a marketing spin that persuades the public to think that a product is environmentally friendly.
Charlotte de Keyzer, a doctoral candidate at the University of Toronto, created a website, bee-washing.com, to draw attention to bee-related marketing practices and document examples of how bees are mischaracterized for profit.
Companies and organizations use bee-washing to boost their image, taking advantage of the public’s lack of knowledge of native bees.
First, some facts. The majority of bees are not honey bees, and only a few species of bees make honey. European honey bees, the cultivators of nearly 150 million pounds of honey produced in the United States in 2017 alone, are a domesticated bee species.
European honey bees are native to Europe and have been bred and transported worldwide for centuries. The United States imports European honey bees to pollinate crops.
At the same time, there are 4,500 species of native bees in the United States. And, while native bees don’t produce honey for human consumption, they are important pollinators and a vital part of our ecosystem.
Bee-washing tends to inflate the importance of honey bees. But the demise of native bees is also of great concern to scientists.
Native bees are valuable pollinators and can serve as a buffer for agricultural crops in the face of honey bee losses. While their decline is concerning, if every honey bee in the United States were to die, we could simply purchase more overseas.
Helping the bees
There are a number of ways to help native bees thrive. Planting native flowers is a good idea. So is reducing your use of pesticides and insecticides.
Leave plant stems and dry debris in your garden as native bee habitat. Restore or preserve natural habitat. Support organic agriculture when you buy groceries. Organic farming aims to eliminate the use of pesticides that harm bees.
Need a few more ideas? The Xerces Society, a science-based nonprofit with a mission to protect wildlife, has created a certification process for farmers who support bee health. Look for the Bee Better Certified label at your grocery store.
Volunteer with a local NGO focused on conserving native habitat or look at your local Cooperative Extension, which may have information about bees in your region. Remove invasive plants from your garden. Consider becoming a citizen scientist to help researchers gather bee data.
Be wary of products that will “save the bees.” Pay attention to which bee species advertisers are trying to save.
But the absolute best thing you can do for the bees? Get out there and start learning about them. Pay attention to bees so you can identify them correctly. Plant a few flowers, see what bees show up, and find a bee cheat sheet to help identify each bee.