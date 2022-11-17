...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Alligator, Neuse, Bay, Pamlico, and
Pungo Rivers, and the Albemarle, Croatan, Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid to upper 20s
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
A volunteer Santa waves and rings his bell for the Salvation Army in front of the Food Lion on 10th Street on Dec. 7, 2017.
The Salvation Army of Greenville is looking for volunteers — individuals and groups — to ring the bells at the Red Kettles this Christmas season.
The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of The Salvation Army’s primary fundraising efforts of the year, the organization reported. Every dollar collected support the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year in Greenville and Pitt County, including feeding the hungry, offering emergency financial assistance, youth programs, and disaster response.
“For more than 125 years, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles have been a symbol of goodwill during the holiday season,” said Capt. Alicia Brooks, Greenville corps officer. “It’s easier than ever to sign up as a volunteer bell ringer. Visit RegisterToRing.com, enter your zip code, and follow the prompts. You’ll be registered to ring in no time! You can ring the bell with a friend, bring your family, or split your shift with co-workers or your church group. All are welcome!”
Volunteer opportunities for bell ringers begin Friday and continue through Dec. 24 and run Monday through Saturday. Visit RegistertoRing.com or contact Kimberly Beyer at 756-3388, ext. 103.