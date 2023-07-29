Bertie Beach’s facelift was unveiled Saturday as the county’s latest attraction was officially re-opened in conjunction with the state’s Year of the Trails celebration.

Children’s wide-eyed smiles competed with the 2200 feet of shoreline the beach boasts. Accompanied by parents and grandparents, older and younger brothers and sisters, toddlers and teenagers made their way past a pristine picnic pavilion, down a groomed path, complete with ADA handrails, past a fleet of kayaks waiting for paddlers to the glistening shoreline.

  

