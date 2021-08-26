CALYPSO – Heather Best knows more than a little bit about volleyball after coaching it for many years at North Duplin Middle School.
She also knows way more than a little about her players during her first season as coach of the high school’s varsity squad.
Best takes over for Laura Thornton, who took a position with the Duplin County Public School’s Central Office as a director of online learning.
Thornton, the coach of the year in 2019, also provided North Duplin with two of its best players in the past decade in daughters Callie and Anna Thornton.
Callie was a three-time all-county player, who will pitch for the Coker University Cobras’softball team this season. Anna was Ms. Soccer in 2017.
Yet don’t sell Best short. She coached at the middle school from 2001 to 2010 when she had her twins, and returned to coaching in 2015.
“I know these girls and they’re like my children, really,” Best said. “They work hard and know my expectations. In that respect I’m not coming in blind because I’ve coached or taught some since they were in kindergarten.”
The move to the varsity came without warning for Best.
“You always think people will move on and something will open up at some point, but in some ways this took me off guard,” she said. “When I got the call this summer I knew it was right. I’m excited about what we can do in the next few seasons.”
ND is a mix of talent as its roster begins with 2020 starters Logan Jones and Starr Jaco, both seniors, and junior Kasey Jones.
Junior Riley Hatch could also be an impact player for Best.
As could sophomore Reece Outlaw.
The Covid-19 pandemic limited ND to an eight-game slate that ran from Nov. 16 to Jan. 6. The Rebels went 4-4 and did not make the state playoffs out of the Carolina 1A Conference, which this season will have just four teams.
But ND and other middle schools did not have volleyball during 2020-21.
“That’s forced some of our girls to miss out on a whole year,” Best said. “So some have not played since they were seventh graders. “But I think our girls are very excited about just playing again.”
Rebels roll Gators
The Rebels turned that enthusiasm into a 3-0 win over Spring Creek last Thursday, winning sets at 25-14, 25-21 and 25-18.
Three Rebels played “eight-ball.”
Outlaw delivered eight kills and five assists, while Logan Jones netted eight assists and Kasey Jones eight digs.
Bulldogs hammer Leopards
Wallace-Rose Hill also won its opener, pushing past Union 3-0 on the Bulldogs’ home floor.
Coach Kevin Williams’ squad slipped to a 26-24 win after opened it with victories at 25-17 and 25-10.
Mary Hadden Braswell had five kills, and Emoni Bethea slammed three kills and two blocks.
Sabrina Batts, Sara Brinkley and Alyssa Maragelis added the finishing touches.
Batts banged for 16 digs and Brinkley 13, while Maragelis chipped in with 10 assists.
WRH was to travel to Seven Springs for a rematch with the Gators early this week and also host Pender.
The Bulldogs begin East Central 2A Conference play on Sept. 9 when they host North Lenoir.
ED falls, JK opens
against Hobbton
East Duplin ran into a familiar opponent in its opener, but this time the opposition was not a conference foe.
The Panthers fell to Clinton in three sets – 27-25, 25-16 and 25-17. State realignment moved the Dark Horses to a conference with a number of schools from Bladen and Robeson counties.
Yet South Lenoir, a longtime volleyball power is in the new ECC, along with holdovers James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill and other newcomers in North Lenoir, Kinston and Southwest Onslow.
ED has rival Richlands and Dixon on its docket for this week.
Richlands comes in with 3-1 victories over Trask and Northside-Jacksonville.
The Panthers will be led by Lanie Thipen, Chandler Mobley, Emma Lanier, Zoey Stanley and Colbie Bond.
James Kenan was to open up this week against Hobbton and tangle with North Duplin twice.
Its ECC opener is at ED on Aug. 31.
The Tigers will be led by returnees Rachel Blanchard, Grace Sheffield and Emma Avent.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com