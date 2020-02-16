Best-Sellers

HARDCOVER

1. “Crooked River” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

2. “Golden in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel (In Death Series #50) by J.D. Robb

3. “The Museum of Desire” (Alex Delaware Series #35) by Jonathan Kellerman

4. “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner

5. “Lost” by James Patterson and James O. Born

6. “ The Guardians” by John Grisham

7. “A Minute to Midnight” (Altee Pine Series #2) by David Baldacci

8. “Treason” (Stone Barrington Series #52) by Stuart Woods

9. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel

10. “Blue Moon” (Jack Reacher Series #24) by Lee Child

11. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History” by Brian Kilmeade

12. “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry” by Mary Higgins Clark

13. “Criss Cross” (Alex Cross Series #27) by James Patterson

14. “I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By” by Hoda Kotb

15. “The Country Guesthouse” (Sullivan’s Crossing Series #5) by Robyn Carr

16. “The Night Fire” (Harry Bosch Series #22 and Renée Ballard Series #3) by Michael Connelly

17. “Twisted Twenty-Six” (Stephanie Plum Series #26) by Janet Evanovich

18. “Tom Clancy Code of Honor” by Marc Cameron

19. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” by Michelle Obama

20. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating” by Ree Drummond

PAPERBACKS

1. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 23” by Kohei Horikoshi

2. “To Shake the Sleeping Self: A Journey from Oregon to Patagonia, and a Quest for a Life with No Regret” by Jedidiah Jenkins

3. “The Lost Man” by Jane Harper

4. “The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher” by Andrzej Sapkowski

5. “We Must Be Brave” by Frances Liardet

6. “Sword of Destiny” (Witcher Series) by Andrzej Sapkowski

7. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson

8. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng

9. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott

10. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult

MASS-MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Blood of Elves” (Witcher Series #1) by Andrzej Sapkowski

2. “Vendetta Road” by Christine Feehan

3. “Chocolate Pie Murder” (Hannah Swensen Series #24) by Joanne Fluke

4. “The Tale Teller” by Anne Hillerman

5. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott

6. “Claw Enforcement” (Second Chance Cat Mystery Series #7) by Sofie Ryan

7. “Broken Bone China” (Tea Shop Series #20) by Laura Childs

8. “Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box

9. “Murder in an Irish Pub” (Irish Village Mystery Series #4) by Carlene O’Connor

10. “Country Strong: A Novel” by Linda Lael Miller

Source: Barnes & Noble

