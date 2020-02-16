Best-Sellers
HARDCOVER
1. “Crooked River” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
2. “Golden in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel (In Death Series #50) by J.D. Robb
3. “The Museum of Desire” (Alex Delaware Series #35) by Jonathan Kellerman
4. “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner
5. “Lost” by James Patterson and James O. Born
6. “ The Guardians” by John Grisham
7. “A Minute to Midnight” (Altee Pine Series #2) by David Baldacci
8. “Treason” (Stone Barrington Series #52) by Stuart Woods
9. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel
10. “Blue Moon” (Jack Reacher Series #24) by Lee Child
11. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History” by Brian Kilmeade
12. “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry” by Mary Higgins Clark
13. “Criss Cross” (Alex Cross Series #27) by James Patterson
14. “I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By” by Hoda Kotb
15. “The Country Guesthouse” (Sullivan’s Crossing Series #5) by Robyn Carr
16. “The Night Fire” (Harry Bosch Series #22 and Renée Ballard Series #3) by Michael Connelly
17. “Twisted Twenty-Six” (Stephanie Plum Series #26) by Janet Evanovich
18. “Tom Clancy Code of Honor” by Marc Cameron
19. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” by Michelle Obama
20. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating” by Ree Drummond
PAPERBACKS
1. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 23” by Kohei Horikoshi
2. “To Shake the Sleeping Self: A Journey from Oregon to Patagonia, and a Quest for a Life with No Regret” by Jedidiah Jenkins
3. “The Lost Man” by Jane Harper
4. “The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher” by Andrzej Sapkowski
5. “We Must Be Brave” by Frances Liardet
6. “Sword of Destiny” (Witcher Series) by Andrzej Sapkowski
7. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson
8. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
9. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott
10. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult
MASS-MARKET PAPERBACK
1. “Blood of Elves” (Witcher Series #1) by Andrzej Sapkowski
2. “Vendetta Road” by Christine Feehan
3. “Chocolate Pie Murder” (Hannah Swensen Series #24) by Joanne Fluke
4. “The Tale Teller” by Anne Hillerman
5. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott
6. “Claw Enforcement” (Second Chance Cat Mystery Series #7) by Sofie Ryan
7. “Broken Bone China” (Tea Shop Series #20) by Laura Childs
8. “Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box
9. “Murder in an Irish Pub” (Irish Village Mystery Series #4) by Carlene O’Connor
10. “Country Strong: A Novel” by Linda Lael Miller
Source: Barnes & Noble