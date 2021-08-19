Elite Fitness Center sponsored a scoreboard project with East Duplin Youth Football and funded a new state of the art scoreboard at the Beulaville Elementary’s Kenneth L. Smith Athletic Complex.
The new scoreboard will be used at all East Duplin Youth Football home games as well as all Beulaville Elementary School football and soccer games. Pictured is Ronald Ezzell, owner of Elite Fitness, personal trainer Johnnie Byrd, General Manager Erika Jaeger, Youth Board member Jeremy Street and JJ Street , a player on the 9-10 year old team.