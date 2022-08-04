Biden Budget

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy during a meeting with CEOs in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington on July 28. Recent bipartisan action in Congress on matters ranging from producing computer chips to expanding NATO isn’t extending to the latest economic package from Democrats.

 Susan Walsh/The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hosted a roundtable with business leaders Thursday to push for congresional passage of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

Appearing at the event virtually along with leaders from General Motors, Cummins, Kaiser Permanente and the AFL-CIO, among other organizations, Biden said the ‘$739 billion package can help lower inflation, cut the budget deficit, address climate change and lower medical bills’ — a message that he’s trying to sell to the wider country amid fierce Republican criticism.

Contact jstorm@reflector.com or 252-329-9587.