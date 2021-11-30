The Big East 2A/3A Conference has announced its all-conference football team for the 2021 season, and a multitude of local players have earned spots.
The top individual honors went to players from Nash County schools.
Andrew Farriss, who directed Northern Nash to a 6-0 league record and an 11-2 overall mark, was voted as the conference’s coach of the year. Farriss’ Knights reached the third round of the Class 3A playoffs before falling to Scotland County.
Sammy Gandy of Southern Nash was named the offensive player of the year.
Northern Nash’s Carson Jenkins was tabbed the defensive player of the year.
Conference champion Northern Nash had 12 all-conference selections: Jordan Battle, Jalen Brown, Zique Hunter, Joshawn Jones, R.J. Loring, Major Phillips, Isaiah Strickland, Carson Jenkins, Keno Jones, Yasin Davis-McKinney, Chris Manning and Ashton Rhodes. D’Marius Clark was named honorable mention.
Second-place Southern Nash (5-1, 9-2) had 10 selections: Dusty Hall, Sammy Gandy, Dawson May, T.J. Taybron, Zyshone White, Leo Jones, Jackson Vick, Keegan Wallace, Bryce Anton and Tralon Mitchell. Mitchell Jones was named honorable mention.
Rocky Mount (3-3, 5-6), which finished in third place, had eight selections: Jakel Knight, Deandre Lynch, Cameron Jones, Jamel Hodges, Elijah Battle, Steve Batchelor, Earl Williams and Laquman Crudup. Da’Marhyae Mitchell was an honorable mention selection.
Nash Central (3-4, 7-6), which finished in fourth place, also had eight selections: Justus Staton, Raequan Fernandez, Zay Draughn, Tim Holiday, Dominique Whitehead, Khemar Sherrod, Caleb House, Javarious Jones and Nykeem Johnson. Honorable mention was Devondre Vick.
Roanoke Rapids (3-4, 7-5) had five players selected to the team: Jon Temple, Austin Geary, Xavier High, Matthew Macnichol and Wayne Wilkins. Doug Merritt was honorable mention.
Franklinton (3-4, 3-7) also had five players named all-conference: Jalen Inbrahim, Parrish Rushing, Charles Dicker, Donovan Estes and Travon Sharp. Ernest Crudup was honorable mention.
Louisburg (1-3, 5-3) had three selections: Shamir Sheppard, Jha’mier Blanc and Jeremiah Eddie. Honorable mention was Justin Shearin.
Bunn (1-6, 3-8) had three selections: Lavadous Bolden, Damarion Wilkins and Dominic McDowell. Tre Artis was an honorable mention selection.