Last week's listings were omitted so they are included today. 

BIRTHDAYS

May 4: London Godley

May 5: Robin Wainwright, Tammy Lambert

May 6: Brad Woodard

May 7: Tony Ellis

May 8: Ramone Bams

May 11: Kimberly Craft, Sallie Eason, Mark Haley, Laura May, Nellie Outland

May 12: Margaret Brown, Chet Norville, Gary Robinson, John C. Stephen, Karen Peaden, Jessica Wetherington, Brenda Harris, Joyce Jones, Douglas Joyner,

May 13: Darlene Andrews, Morgan Lambert

ANNIVERSARIES

May 1: Jerry and Frank Cockrell, Brenda and Buddy DeWitt, Arlene and Dan Wilder

May 2: Mr. and Mrs. Brooks Oakley, Scott and Elaine Morgan

May 6: Irene and Doc Hardison

May 11: Vickie and Craig Becker

May 12: Michael and Margaret Stridick