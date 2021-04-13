BIRTHDAYS

April 15: Debbie Cayton

April 16: Bobby Carraway, James Lang, Dylan Letchworh, Drew Sauls, Kristy M. Smith

April 17: Randy Ellis, Tina D. Hunt, Randolph Moore, Ginger Pierce, Abby Thompson

April 18: Trilles Baker, Susan Davis, Howard T. Holloman, Darrell Parker, Roger Lee Forbes, Charles Ray Peaden, Bertha Gorham

April 19: Bernice Blount, Ashley Hagan, Tara Holton, Alexander Irvin

April 20: Ginger Donavant, Allen Steinbauer

April 21: Audrey Darden-Little, Brandon Carraway, Ashley Ray Wainwright

ANNIVERSARIES

April 15: Net and Lubie McLawhorn

April 16: Pam and Chris Edwards

April 17: Dori and Freddie Stancil

April 18: Alawoise and Harold Flanagan, Ron and Bonnie Hughes, Donna and Todd Williams, Carl and Lois Morgan

April 20: LaMichael and Denise Blount, Brenda and Douglas Walston, Marty and Margaret Hobgood

April 21: Teresa and Ralph Cash