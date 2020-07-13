BYH to those inconsiderate and rude adults that never acknowledge emails, phone calls, text messages, etc. Guess your parents didn't teach you any manners. You probably don't have many friends either.
BYH to Sheriff Dance's willingness to arrest the owners of Air U. With sports opening on all levels, restaurants, bowling alleys reopening why the need to be so aggressive on Air U? I am quite sure the owners of Air U would have been responsible in setting high standards of safety for their customers.
BYH to Democrats. As they advocate for defunding the police, the murder rates skyrocket in 64 major U.S. cities. I can see the logic of this, why can't they? In short, not a very good idea.
BYH to terminology. I'm told that I can no longer use the term "thug" because it has been deemed as racist. I was wondering if I might be able to substitute the term "hooligan?" I know the Russians often use it to describe violent ne'er-do-wells. Do you think this might offend the Russians? Any other suggestions?
BYH, no-maskers, forcing us to stay home — home, home on the range. Until they develop an anti-stupidity vaccine, nothing is going to change.
Bless our collective hearts! When the president of the United States of America retweets a video of a man chanting “white power” as a positive thing, we are in big trouble as a country.
BYH to those who refuse to wear a mask. Look, I understand that you don't want your rights taken away and that you're probably not overly bright. However, I'm afraid that your ignorance is going to sicken and kill a good portion of the population.
BYH Billy Casper exiting Bradford Creek Golf Course. Hurricanes did not impact revenues. Poor course maintenance did. Hopefully, Greenville will repair the course to the great public course that it was before Casper. I would return to play.
BYH, while removing all statues that they say represent racism, they may as well remove all historical homes and buildings in our country where slaves may have been used to run those households and businesses.
BYH to the Greenville Utilities employees who think they are better than others and refuse to where a mask in a place of retail business and when asked if they had one they reply was not nice at all. I was in line and could not believe it. If they don't have to wear one why do I? Could someone please explain this to me.
Bless your heart, how would one get up with someone in the District Attorney's office. They sure ain't answering the phone. Are they quarantined?
BYH, your talent is God's gift to you; what you do with it is your gift to God.
