- The Wallace Police Department arrested Demecus Devone McMillan, 29, at his Duplin County home. McMillan was wanted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with one count of murder and one count of kidnapping. McMillan is being held at the Bladen County Detention Center without bail. The investigation remains open.
- DiTwan Davis, 26, was sentenced on Aug.12, to 118 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine.
According to court documents, evidence presented in court, and other documents, on May 11, 2019, Police Officers responded to a shooting at Morgan’s Night Club in Goldsboro. Based upon the investigation, Davis discharged a firearm at someone in the parking lot. Davis then attempted to flee the scene by driving away. Davis struck an officer with a car and ran over a person who was leaving the night club. Law enforcement arrested Davis and recovered the firearm from the car.
Law enforcement had been investigating a drug trafficking organization which was involved in distributing methamphetamine in Duplin County and Goldsboro. On July 3, 2019, Davis and another person were arrested in the Family Dollar parking lot in Duplin County when they attempted to deliver approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine. Davis was acting as security for the organization.
The investigation was part of OCDETF Operation Fighting Jellyfish. An Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) is a joint federal, state, and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations, and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets. This OCDETF focuses on a Multi-State Drug Trafficking Organization and Gang Activity associated with Narcotics distribution which has been responsible for acts of violence and the distribution of hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine throughout the United States.
Robbie D. Nixon, 58, of Richlands, pleaded guilty as charged to felony exploitation of an elder, felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor unauthorized practice of general contracting and habitual felon status in Craven County Superi
- or Court on Aug. 12. Nixon was sentenced as a habitual felon which enhanced his sentence to 77 months minimum to 105 months maximum and was ordered to pay $9,131 in total restitution. At the time of plea, the defendant paid $2,730 of restitution to the victim, with the remaining balance to be paid as a condition of post-release supervision. Nixon’s prior criminal convictions included multiple counts of obtaining property by false pretense and other fraud related crimes.
The investigation showed that the Nixon advertised in writing and stated that he was a Licensed General Contractor whose employees were professional tradesmen who could complete professional work. Based on Nixon’s misrepresentations and being asked specifically if he was a licensed general contractor, the victim entered into a contract to repair damage to her home caused by Hurricane Florence.
The defendant obtained over $9,000 from the elderly victim to conduct repairs to her home and for the purchase of new construction materials. As the “repairs” began the defendant required more money than was originally agreed upon, used substandard materials, and did not purchase new materials.
Furthermore, the work that was completed was not of a professional quality, and ultimately caused more damage to her home. The investigation revealed that the workers the defendant hired to conduct the repairs were not professional tradesmen, but were day- laborers. Records obtained from the North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractor’s revealed that the defendant nor his company were licensed as General Contractors in North Carolina.
