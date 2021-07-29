The following reports were provided by the Beulaville Police Department.
- Adarian Dwight Bell was arrested on June 25 at NC 41 Highway, Lanier Street in Beulaville for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, MAINT VEH CS and possession paraphernalia.
- Cameron Elie Edwards was arrested on June 25 at Bostic Street in Beulaville on a $2,000 secure bond.
Gloria Rivera was arrested June 29 at Grace Park in Beulaville. Rivera had two orders for arrest from Onslow County and two orders for arrest from Jones County.
- Tyrone II ParkerJunior was arrested July 9 at the Speedway located at 114 S. Jackson Street in Beulaville for larceny, resisting arrest and assault on a government official.
- Tiffany Renee Johnson was arrested on July 18 at NC 41 Highway in Beulaville for driving under the influence, she was charged with child abuse misdemeanor and for driving with an expired operators license.
