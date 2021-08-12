The following reports were provided by Wallace Police Department.
- Davonta Ray’Qual Lamb was arrested on July 11 at 316 E. Murray Street for Failure To Appear.
- Sabrina Michele Smith was arrested on July 12 at 513 S. Norwood Street for Driving While Impaired.
- Adrian Jonte Brinson was arrested on July 17 at 570 W. Main Street for 1st Degree Trespassing.
- Timothy Plummer was arrested on July 18 at 1013 North Teachey Rd. for Damage to Property.
- Joshua Dewey Teachey was arrested on July 24 at 918 N. Norwood St. for Failure to Appear.
- Terry Larico Peterson was arrested on July 28 at Cavenaugh/Teachey for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia And DWIR.
- Antonio Markiece Mccutchen was arrested on July 28 at 926 S. Wilmington Rd., 124 for Domestic Assault on Female.
- William Bradley English was arrested on July 29 at 316 E. Murray St. for Failure to Appear.
- Gage Daniel Gruhler was arrested on July 30 at 384-385 I-40 MM WLB for Driving While Impaired.
- Cheyenne Sheree Bain was arrested on July 30 at 316 E. Murray St. for Criminal Summons for Failure to Return HV >$4,000.
- Josue Moya was arrested on July 30 at 5709 Nc 41 For Simple Assault, Assault And Battery, Or Participates In Simple Affray.
- Anthony Roney Espinoza was arrested on Aug. 2 at NE Rail Road/Maple Street for Flee to Elude with Motor Vehicle, Driving While License Revoked and Speeding 72/35.
