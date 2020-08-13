SNOW HILL — The Snow Hill Board of Commissioners discussed plans for spending CARES Act funding at its Monday meeting.
The federal funding was dispersed at the county level. Counties were allowed to decide how to distribute 25 percent of the total amount, which was allotted to municipalities.
Greene County Commissioners decided to distribute the money to the municipalities based on population.
Snow Hill received $179,373.78 to be spent on costs that occurred, or were projected to occur, due to COVID-19.
Snow Hill Manager John Bauer recommended money from the CARES Act be used for police department salaries and benefits, sick leave or quarantine paid leave costs, and the purchase of personal protection equipment, such as masks and thermometers.
Bauer also recommended using some of the money to establish two mini grants. The first mini grant would be for customers who are delinquent on their water and sewer bills.
The town has approximately 30 water and sewer bills that are delinquent, he said.
The other grant would be designed for small businesses.
“This would benefit small business not employing more than five individuals. Nonprofits would not qualify,” Bauer said.
Applications and grant approval criteria for both grants would be required. Bauer is still working to establish the mini grant criteria.
The proposed expenditures all meet the criteria established by the federal government, Bauer said.
The town must send a plan to Greene County commissioners by Sept. 1.
Mayor Pro-tem Bobby Taylor made the motion to approve the proposed plan and it was seconded by Commissioner Rosa Wilkes. It passed with all in favor.
The plan can be amended if needed, Bauer said.
In other news:
- The board appropriated $44,000 to the Snow Hill Rural Fire Department for its fire protection services. This allocation is year two of a five-year contract with the department. The fire department has responded to a total of 208 calls for service including 81 in town, 83 rural and 44 mutual aid services. Bauer thanked the fire department volunteers for the service and dedication.
- Commissioners approved the purchase of a new John Deere lawnmower. They decided to purchase a lawnmower rather than leasing Kubota mowers following the ending of the lease on Aug. 1. The John Deere lawnmower will cost $7,425.70 with 50 percent of funding coming from the town’s cemetery fund and the general fund.
- Commissioner approved the purchase of a used patrol vehicle for $7,000. Chief Gordon Hobbs was contacted about the patrol car, which comes from the town of Lake Royal.
- A contract was awarded to Pearson Pump, Sales & Service Inc. for the Well #5 Rehabilitation project. Rust chunks have been identified along with flaking at the well. The casing is also coming apart and dirty water has been clogging up the screens.
The town received five informal bids with Pearson being the low bidder for $19,088.80.
- Commissioners will meet at town hall on Tuesday at 2 p.m. to plan for the purchase of Christmas lights for the town.