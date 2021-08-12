Duplin County’s 10U Babe Ruth All-stars recently finished in third place at the World Series in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The team included: Raynie Conway-Tyndall, from left, Hannah Baker, Keyonna Thomas, Madi Tyndall, Sadie Casteen, Azee Monk, Kinzley Sloan, Brooklyn Lanier, Presley Powers, KT Jackson and Bennett Holley. The team was coached by Brandon Powers.
