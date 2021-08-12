BR SB 10U.jpeg

Duplin County’s 10U Babe Ruth All-stars recently finished in third place at the World Series in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The team included: Raynie Conway-Tyndall, from left, Hannah Baker, Keyonna Thomas, Madi Tyndall, Sadie Casteen, Azee Monk, Kinzley Sloan, Brooklyn Lanier, Presley Powers, KT Jackson and Bennett Holley. The team was coached by Brandon Powers.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com