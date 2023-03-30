ATLANTA (AP) — The National League East made a strong argument as the majors’ toughest division in 2022 and lines up as perhaps even better this season.
The NL East boasted two 101-win teams — the Atlanta Braves, who won their fifth consecutive division title, and the New York Mets. A third playoff team from the division, the Philadelphia Phillies, advanced to the World Series.
The NL East is poised for another strong run. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Braves, Mets and Phillies among its top eight picks to win the World Series. The AL East, which also sent three teams to the playoffs last season, has three of the betting site’s top nine World Series picks as the next strongest division.
“Now there’s three big-headed monsters in this division and it’ll be a battle to the end like it always is,” said Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud.
Braves Outlook
2022: 101-61, first place, lost to Philadelphia in Division Series.
He’s Here: C Sean Murphy, RHP Joe Jiménez, RHP Nick Anderson, OF Kevin Pillar, OF Jordan Luplow, OF Eli White, OF Sam Hilliard, 1B Lewin Díaz
He’s Outta Here: SS Dansby Swanson, C William Contreras, RHP Kenley Jansen, OF Adam Duvall, RHP Darren O’Day.
Top Hitters: RF Ronald Acuña Jr. (.266, 15 HRs, 50 RBIs, .764 OPS, 29 SBs in 119 games), 3B Austin Riley (.273, 38, 93, .878 OPS), 1B Matt Olson (.240, 34, 103, .802 OPS, 44 doubles), CF Michael Harris II (.297, 19, 64, .853 OPS), C Travis d’Arnaud (.268, 18, 60, .791 OPS).
Projected Rotation: LH Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA), RH Kyle Wright (21-5, 3.19), RH Spencer Strider (11-5, 2.67, 202 Ks in 131 2/3 innings), RH Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34, 205 Ks), LH Jared Shuster (7-10, 3.29 in minors) or LH Dylan Dodd (12-9, 3.36 in minors).
Key Relievers: RH Raisel Iglesias (2-6, 2.47 ERA, 17/21 saves with Angels and Braves), LH A.J. Minter (5-4, 2.46, 5 saves, 75 games), RH Joe Jiménez (3-2, 3.49, 2 saves with Detroit).
Outlook: The Braves are looking to extend their streak of five consecutive NL East titles, a run that includes their 2021 World Series championship.
For the second straight season, Atlanta must replace a fan favorite and clubhouse leader. After losing first baseman Freddie Freeman to the Dodgers following the 2021 season, Swanson signed with the Cubs this offseason.
While Freeman was immediately replaced with a trade for Olson, the shortstop competition between Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake ended with both being sent to Triple-A Gwinnett. Orlando Arcia will open the season as the surprise starting shortstop. Strong pitching by rookies Shuster and Dodd led to the unexpected demotions of Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder to the minors. Murphy’s strong arm behind the plate is a boost in a season when rules changes are expected to put a renewed emphasis on stolen bases.