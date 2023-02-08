bri230208.tif

We are all too well aware of the constancy of increases. Increases in prices, taxes, population, homelessness, extinct species. The list increases increasingly. However, sometimes, at the bridge table, a rise is necessary for success — as in today’s deal.

West leads the spade king against six hearts. South wins with his bare ace and cashes the heart ace, getting the bad news. Do you wish to declare or defend?