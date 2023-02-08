We are all too well aware of the constancy of increases. Increases in prices, taxes, population, homelessness, extinct species. The list increases increasingly. However, sometimes, at the bridge table, a rise is necessary for success — as in today’s deal.
West leads the spade king against six hearts. South wins with his bare ace and cashes the heart ace, getting the bad news. Do you wish to declare or defend?
South opened with a strong, artificial and forcing two clubs. After hearts were agreed, two control-bids followed. Then South, unable to find out about all three key queens, bid what he thought he could make.
After the first two tricks, South was tempted to concede. However, then he saw that he had a faint chance. At trick three, he led a low club and finessed dummy’s 10 — it held! He ruffed a spade in hand, led another low club and finessed dummy’s jack successfully. He ruffed a second spade. Now declarer led the club king to dummy’s ace and ruffed the last spade.
Finally, South played the ace, king and three of diamonds. East had to ruff the last of these and play away from his heart Q-10 into South’s K-J.
So did you opt to declare? Wrong! On the second round of clubs, West should rise with the queen. This kills the vital third dummy entry for the trump reduction and endplay.
However, if you switch the club jack and queen, the contract is makeable via a first-round finesse of dummy’s club 10 — unless West’s opening lead is a club!