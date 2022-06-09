Brinkley ready for academy, chance to play baseball By Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor Jun 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WALLACE – Tyler Brinkley is on course to become a “Top Gun” and also wants to pursue his other childhood passion: baseball.The 2021 graduate of Wallace-Rose Hill has been promoted from the Naval Academy’s Prep School in Newport, R.I., to Annapolis, Md., where he will study for four years.“I’m going there the end of June and want to walk-on the baseball team or play clubbaseball,” Brinkley said. “I’ve been wanting to be a pilot since I can remember, and I would love to play baseball again.”Yet Brinkley has been busy, first with an intense three-week program where his group was mentored by seniors, and then during 10 months of major academic studies.“English, math, chemistry, physics … difficult classes,” Brinkley said.The Covid-19 pandemic hit Brinkley hard as he played just two games his junior season.He returned with a vengeance, hitting .351 his senior campaign.Brinkley begins his quest to become a pilot, or surface warfare officer, on June 28, and found a common theme between his training the past year and athletics – leadership.“I was never put in an official leadership position, but I found out the hardest form of leadership is peer-to-peer,” he said.Brinkley, who was No. 3 in his class at Wallace-Rose Hill, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy and was accepted into the Naval Academy Prep School.Brinkley is the son of Frank and Allison Brinkley. His sister Sarah graduated last week from Wallace-Rose Hill.Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tyler Brinkley Wallace Baseball Sport Education School Naval Academy Allison Brinkley Sarah R.i. Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector