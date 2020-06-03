LITTLEFIELD – Alexia ‘Lexi’ Bryant will make the journey south to continue her volleyball career.
Bryant earlier this week signed a national letter of intent to play for Fayetteville State University.
Bryant, a 5’7” outside hitter and defensive specialist for the Chargers, also had offers from Virginia State, Morgan State and North Carolina Central before choosing Fayetteville State.
“They had a big CIAA (conference) win when I visited there,” she said. “I also really liked being around the girls and the coach (Reeshemah Johnson).”
The Broncos finished 19-7 overall (16-1 in CIAA) and captured the CIAA tournament over Shaw last season.
Bryant started playing volleyball at a young age with the Greenville Recreation Center and with the Ayden Recreation Department. In middle school, she honed her skills playing for the Coastal Plains Volleyball Club (CPVC) and the East Carolina Junior Volleyball Club (ECJVC) through high school.
It was during travel ball Bryant realized how much she loved volleyball.
“When I was playing travel ball I recognized it,” she said. “The competitive level drew me to the sport.”
Bryant played all four years for the Chargers with her mother, Linda, as head coach. She was a three-time all-conference player who was the 2017 Conference Player of the Year as a sophomore. That season, the Chargers made it all the way to the Class 2A state finals.
“Just being there (in the state finals) was so great as a team,” she said. “The high was going to the state championship even though we didn’t win. The low was the same – just not neing able to push through and score enough to win.”
Bryant was a key contributor in her four years as a Charger, as Ayden-Grifton compiled an 83-18 overall record from 2016-2019, including 44-3 in Eastern Carolina 2A conference play.
As a freshman, Bryant recorded 177 kills, 193 service points, 14 blocks and nine digs as A-G went 12-7 overall.
The next year, Bryant helped lead the Chargers to a 21-3 ledger with 222 kills (tops on the team), 123 points, 11 blocks and 45 digs en route to being the ECC 2A Player of the Year.
As a junior, Bryant logged 216 kills, 154 digs, six blocks and 115 points as the Chargers finished 23-2.
This past season, Ayden-Grifton finished 22-6 (12-0 in the EPC) and Bryant had 219 kills, 89 points and two blocks (digs were not available).
Bryant credits her parents (which include father Gary) for sacrificing much so she could play volleyball.
“They have helped me get where I am,” she said.
Bryant’s message to youngsters to aspire to play sports in college?
“You have to put in a lot of hard work and be dedicated,” she said. “You have to put in the extra time outside of school.”
Her mother said, “I am very excited to see her play at the next level because it’s what she loves. When you love something, you give it your whole heart.”