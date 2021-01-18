TEACHEY — Jahiem Faison and Jahon Owens might be looked at as the bread and butter of the Wallace-Rose Hill offense.
Both have scoring on their prep resumes.
But last Tuesday during crunch time, a pair of newcomers playing in their second varsity game, took center stage.
Jalen James and Kanye Roberts combined to score 17 points in the final six minutes to beat James Kenan 75-69 in a game that showcased the talent of both teams.
Eric Smith, Andrew Pender and Kavell Donaldson played outstanding for the Tigers.
But James, who had 18 points, and Roberts, who had 14, were in the spotlight in prime time. They combined to score a bucket more than the duo of Faison (14) and Owens (16).
And on that evening two of the rising Bulldogs made their presence known.
“They both played hard and I think coming up from the JV they have a little bit of a chip on their shoulders,” said WRH coach Ervin Murray.
There were eight lead changes in the first half as Owens pumped in 12 points and Smith 15 as JK went to the locker room in front 33-39, keyed by a 3-pointer by Donaldson with 11 ticks left on the clock.
Six lead changes in the third ended with WRH in front 51-40.
JK took the lead three times in the fourth before James and Roberts left their imprint.
A Roberts basket put WRH up 60-59 and two charity tosses extended it to 62-60 with 4:03 to play.
Roberts took a charge on the defensive end and blocked a shot in between two baskets by James.
Roberts then drove through the middle of the Tiger defense to build the bulge to 68-60 and WRH never trailed again.
WRH hit five of six free throws to push it to 73-66.Donaldson and Pender helped JK get to within four, but James canned a pair of free throws and the game was entered as one of the more recent classics in a long-standing rivalry.
“First off, I want to credit whoever hired that man over there to coach James Kenan,” Murray said in regard to JK coach Taylor Jones, who coached Spring Creek the previous 12 years. “That was a heck of a hire. He’s a great coach.”
Jones was not disappointed in his team’s play nor the close loss.
“We matched them punch for punch and I told coach Murray that I think we’ll see battles like this for years to come. He’s a great coach and prepares his team well.
“I thought we got hurt badly on the glass and their second-chance points really made a difference.”
Murray felt his team was bothered by JK’s pace.
“We expected them to run and told our kids that much,” he said. “Our transition defense just wasn’t good. But James Kenan had a lot to do with that as well.”
The Tigers, who recovered to knock off Goldsboro three days later (see hoops roundup), came out running the court as two reverse layups forced Murray to burn an early timeout down 6-2.
Kaymond Farrior’s trey and three free throws woke up WRH, but jumpers by Smith and Donaldson put JK in front 12-11 after eight minutes .
The action was just heating up.
Jahiem Owens put WRH in front. Pender countered. A.J Faison matched his feat and WRH went up by three points.
Smith hit a pair of free throws and converted after Pender pinpointed a pass to him off a quick cut into the lane, and JK went up 18-17.
There were two ties in the next four minutes of play, but Smith knocked down five straight points to swing the lead to JK at 29-19.
Roberts converted a conventional 3-point play, but when Smith broke free seconds later on a fast break, Murray called time to talk to his troops.
WRH (2-0) responded with a 7-0 burst as James and Owens hit jumpers, and then James stole a pass and bounced in a layup to trim the margin to 30-29.
Donaldson’s trey to make it 33-29 and sent a message that JK wasn’t backing down.
Pender started the third quarter with a 3-point play and Donaldson added a hoop as JK extended its lead to 38-29.
Consecutive treys by Jahiem Faison and a baseline shot by James got it to within 39-38.
Pender extended the edge to four points and Jahiem Owens countered.
Jaheim Owens and Smith traded 3-pointers, and each time the lead changed.
Smith knotted the game at 61 nearly two minutes into the fourth, setting up the wild finish.
Smith finished with 23, Donaldson 17 Pender 15 and freshman Jamaury Coe six.
Last Friday, the Tigers rallied to nip Goldsboro 64-61.
WRH did not play its Saturday game against West Johnston because of a conflict with that school.
The Bulldogs were supposed to play Clinton on opening night, but the Dark Horses went into a 14-day quarantine due to Covid-19 protocol.
WRH was scheduled three times this week, hosting Midway on Tuesday, traveling to Clinton the following night and then venturing to Beulaville on Friday to face East Duplin.
Clinton was to open its season against JK this past Tuesday in the Dark Horses’ first game of the season.