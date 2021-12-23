WALLACE – M.L. Carr might be secretly waving a towel for his former team next week.
But the former seven-year NBA veteran won’t be doing it on the Boston Celtics’ bench.
Carr, a Wallace-Rose Hill graduate, is the name of record for the school’s holiday basketball tournament.
“I asked him and he said yes,” said WRH boys coach Ervin Murray, a WRH grad who played four years at Wake Forest. “He wanted to give back. We’re thrilled.”
The tournament features four schools, and for WRH “replaces” the Duplin Holiday Classic, which will not be played this year as officials at the 2A schools (WRH, East Duplin, James Kenan) wanted fewer games against one another since all three are in the East Central 2A Conference.
North Duplin, a 1A school, was the fourth school in the former Duplin Holiday Classic.
WRH will face Wilmington’s Southeastern HomeSchool on Dec. 28, while Pender hooks horns with Fayetteville’s Mount Zion Christian.
The winners face off the following night. The losers play for third place.
Carr graduated from WRH in 1968 and played at Guilford College from 1968 to 1973.
He played overseas for a season and in the NBA for a year before getting on the Detroit Pistons roster.
The swing player known for his long-range shooting on the court and sideline towel waves to pump up his team and the crowd, averaged 10.0 points during his career.
More importantly, he was on Larry Bird-led Celtic teams that captured NBA titles in 1981 and 1985.
He has been Boston’s GM and coached the Celtics twice, each stint lasting a season.