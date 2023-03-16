TEACHEY – Kevin Diaz was completely under control last Wednesday when he signed a letter-of-intent to play soccer at William Peace University in Raleigh, much as he was on the pitch, where he took control of his team.
Yet he melted when his mother Mirian Osorio spoke to him. Tears began to fall down his face seconds before the two embraced.
And time stood still when the Wallace-Rose Hill defender was lauded by coaches, teachers and his peers in the classroom and on the field as Diaz made plans to become the first member of his family to attend college.
Diaz made 238 tackles and was a two-time Duplin’s Elite all-county and two-time all-Region 4 player for the Bulldogs.
“A lot of people pushed me, but the hardest one was my dad,” Diaz said. “He’s the first one to teach me the game. I feel bad he isn’t here to see his son today. My mom worked for me behind the scene. It made me strong.”
Diaz’s father Marvin was deported when his son was in the seventh grade and only recently returned to the U.S.
“I can only play this game because my dad shared it with me, showed me his love by telling me about it. People always ask me why I didn’t play football? I play this game because of him.”
Diaz also excelled in the classroom where he posted a 3.7 GPA and was a Presidential Scholarship winner.
“He’s a born leader, said WRH soccer coach Rodrigo Diaz, who is not related to his player. “The stuff he’s done inside and outside the classroom is phenomenal. He was our captain but also a fierce competitor. And with all that said, he’s very humble. ”
While playing a position where scoring is not a role, Diaz had his only two goals in tough games against James Kenan and East Duplin..
Yet his presence was known to those who know the game.
A leader on the field
and in the classroom
“He became the instant leader of our team,” said Josh Schaudi, coach of the Jacksonville 05 Surge in the Jacksonville Area Soccer Association. “He sees the entire field, distributes the ball well and plays with such an intensity.
Cam Ormsby, director of coaching for JASA said, “You’ve earn this, Kevin. This day is for you. You took over the leadership of the team you played for and showed an incredible amount of energy. I know many of the William Peace players and you will fit into that team very well.”
WRH football coach Kevin Motsinger, who is also in charge of the weight room, in addition to being a motivating force for every athlete on the campus, also gave praise to Diaz.
“The common thread in all of this is the drive you showed,” Motsinger said. “You were willing to put in the work, to do what it takes. As long as you stay where you are, you are going to make it at the next level. Because you chose to work hard, chose to go to class and do your best. You’re here today because of your choices.”
The team Diaz joins went 10-4-4 last fall and advanced to the finals of the USA South Conference before falling to Brevard 2-1 in double overtime. The Pacers are a Division 3 school in downtown Raleigh with a student base of 830, and a 12 to 1 student-to-faculty ratio.
The school is ranked No. 29 of 123 Regional Colleges in the South, and 96 percent of its graduates have jobs in their chosen careers within a year of graduation.
“They wanted me and I could see it in the coach’s eyes,” said Diaz, who says he wants to study business administration.
WRH went 14-7-2 last fall and won games because of its defense, not its scoring punch. The Bulldogs avenged a 2021 playoff loss to St. Pauls by beating the Bulldogs 1-0 in the first round this fall. It was WRH’s first playoff win since moving to the NCHSAA 2A classification in 2018.
“We continue the tradition of sending players to the next level,” said WRH coach Diaz. Meanwhile, Kevin Diaz said he owes a debt of gratitude to others who helped him along the way.
“I also want to thank my Jacksonville coaches, coach Diaz and coach Mot and all the students and teammates,” he said. “This is a wonderful opportunity and I never thought any of this was possible.”
He then paused and took a deep breath.
“And to my father, who I could never thank enough. I hope he can somehow hear me now.”
Indeed, everyone in the media center knew about the flashing light of determination and hope that was deeply embedded in the fiber of Kevin Diaz.
Some players are superb prep athletes. Those who make others both themselves and others shine are unforgettable beacons.