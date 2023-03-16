WRH Kevin Diaz signs William Peace.jpg

TEACHEY – Kevin Diaz was completely under control last Wednesday when he signed a letter-of-intent to play soccer at William Peace University in Raleigh, much as he was on the pitch, where he took control of his team.

Yet he melted when his mother Mirian Osorio spoke to him. Tears began to fall down his face seconds before the two embraced.

