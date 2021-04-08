WALLACE — Antoine Montgomery and Kaymond Farrior wear the No. 6 and No. 9 Wallace-Rose Hill football jerseys, respectively, and the font on the numbers made it difficult to read from the seats in Legion Stadium and on the National Federation of High Schools’ live streaming service. Same for those who watched it on YouTube TV Live.
Pardon the interruption, but Midway defenders had a much more difficult time recognizing the numbers, and which running back had the ball tucked under his arm.
The name-the-number duo combined to rush for 358 yards, and lead WRH to a 40-35 win over Midway in the semifinals of the East Central 2A Conference’s in-season semifinal championship playoff last Friday night.
The Bulldogs (4-2 overall) travel to Clinton (5-0) this Friday night 7 p.m. in the season finale where the winner walks off with the league championship and the ECC’s No. 1 seed in the reduced state playoffs.
“They’ve both been banged up and missed time but come back,” said WRH coach Kevin Motsinger a few minutes after Montgomery walked off the field with ice on one of his ankles. “They showed the kind of fight we need.”
The pair more than filled in for the absence of RB Kanye Roberts, who was used mostly as a decoy and in kick-return situations.
Montgomery (21-207) and Farrior (14-157) each scored a touchdown, and so did quarterback Xzavier Pearsall (4-50) as WRH went in front 21-0 in the opening quarter.
The Bulldogs upped it to 33-0 by halftime as Farrior broke the plane of the end zone again and Pearsall connected with Chris Murphy for a 15-yard TD pass.
All over, right?
Not quite.
WRH had played as well as ever against a quality opponent for the first time since Javonte Williams left in 2017 — but only for one half.
Wyatt Holland and the Baggett brothers were not finished with their Raiders air show.
Midway, whose only other loss this season came against Clinton (30-14), scored on the first play of the third quarter, and WRH countered to lead 40-7.
The Raiders scored the game’s final 28 points as senior wideout Lane Baggett had three TD catches and sophomore brother Thornton Baggett another.
Holland threw for 329 yards and a tale of two halves came down to first-down runs by Farrior and Larry Hooks as WRH chewed up the final two minutes of the clock.
WRH’s defense, which had eight sacks and nine pass breakups, was stifling in the first half.
“The kids played physical and just outstanding football in the first half,” Motsinger said. “Those Midway kids got the focus we lost in the second half.”
Turnovers were a key.
WRH lost two Midway kickoffs and fumbled the ball at the enemy 21 to end a long drive that could have put the game away.
The Bulldogs also gave the Raiders a scoreboard deuce via a safety.
And yet they did enough right with a lead to win.
“These young guys grew a little tonight,” Motsinger said. “We’ve had a tough year on many fronts, from injuries, to not having practiced as much as our competition to a whole lot that could go wrong that did.
“But we stayed strong and held on. Like we did tonight. Midway’s a great offensive team. But we move on and get a chance at a conference title, and then a game in the playoffs.”
Midway coach Cory Barnes nearly shocked fans.
“It was a hell of a comeback,” Barnes said. “Our kids are blue-collar, hard-working players and we showed fans at the Dawg house that we’re a good football team.
“Wallace’s backfield, defense and strength and speed are hard to overcome. And No. 6 and No. 9 were guys we had a hard time tackling.”
Solid coverage in the ‘Dawgs’ secondary stopped Midway on its first series, and a Nehemiah Williams tackle on the second series keyed a two-touchdown WRH lead.
Pearsall then showed what kind of weapon he could be with a 15-yard scramble that was sandwiched in between first-down runs by Montgomery (two) and Farrior.
Pearsall scooted around the left side of the Raider defense to make it 21-0.
A Torry Davis takeaway from a receiver two snaps later returned the ball to WRH.
In a later series, Tamarion Bellamy, Larry Hooks, Tyler Murphy and Zach Faison sacked and harassed Holland into a fourth-and-34 headache.
WRH scored six plays later as Farrior took it to the house from 15 yards out.
Pearsall made a deflection as a defensive back on fourth-and 10 in Midway’s next series.
Tyreak Cromity skated 11 yards on a counter play to set up the Pearsall-to-Murphy TD.
But Midway regrouped and was dynamite, exploding for a TD on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter.
Lane Baggett’s longest score — 55 yards — made it 33-7.
A coverage stop by Jahan Owens five minutes later led to WRH’s final score, a 29-yard rumble by Cromity.
The Bulldogs stopped Midway on fourth-and-goal from the 1, but two plays later they led by two fewer points via a safety.
The fun was just starting for the visitors.
Next snap, Lane Baggett, who plays as physically on the outside as a high-school “Gronk,” dodged his way 52 yards to trim the deficit to 40-15.
Hold on, there’s more.
Seven plays after recovering Midway’s first onside kick, Thornton Baggett scored from the 19.
WRH’s tired defense returned right back to the field after a second onside recovery by the Raiders.
Two catches each by the Baggetts highlighted a 7 seven-play march, trimming the lead to 40-28 with 9:37 to play.
Holland hit Trey Gregory for a 26-yard score for the final points of the night.
WRH got its hands on the next kickoff and killed a lot of clock by driving from its 23 to the Midway 21 in 10 plays. But they fumbled it away with 3:52 to play.
Midway will play at James Kenan this week. The Tigers lost to Clinton in the other ECC semifinal.
Since there is one fewer round in the state playoffs this spring, no third-place teams from 2A conferences will make the field.
Midway certainly is deserving.
