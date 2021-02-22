TEACHEY – If running back Kanye Roberts is Wallace-Rose Hill’s lucky penny, then it would reason that line workers Austin Hanchey, Oscar Iraheta and Zack Faison and kicking artist Lon Teachey must be the four pedals of the clover.
The Bulldogs are starting over — minus eight all-county players and a threesome that transferred to Harrells Christian Academy.
“We have two JV teams,” said head coach Kevin Motsinger. “The best will play on Friday night. The other will play on Thursdays.”
The pandemic — directly or indirectly — also took players away from WRH as it has across the state.
“We’ve got 66, down from 101 and 104 in the last two years,” said Motsinger, who guided WRH to a 1AA title in 2017 and has more than 100 career wins, which includes rebuilding jobs at James Kenan and New Hanover. “It’s easier to climb the mountain then it is to stay on top.”
Few schools will offer WRH condolences during a season when rebooting the victory machine may be a tall task.
Still, Motsinger has his “Dawgs.” The players that totally buy into his system, which includes being relentless in the weight room. Faison is the king of pain in that facility, aptly named after Jack Holley, second all-time in wins in North Carolina with 412.
“He brings it to the weight room, and man, can he run,” said Motsinger of his senior defensive lineman.
Hanchey and Iraheta represent the backbone of the offensive line. Hanchey, a senior, will play center, while Iraheta, a junior will be the left guard on offense and right tackle on defense.
“They have got to be leaders,” Motsinger said.
The play of the three linemen will go far in dictating the holes made for Roberts, a junior who is one of the best runners in the state.
He’s been in the official Motsinger “Dawg Club” for the past two season.
Roberts had eight games in which he ran for more than 100 yards in 2019 en route to 1,558 yards, 17 TDs after 1,382 and 19 scores as a freshman.
Motsinger says the junior is a Timex watch.
“He takes a licking and keeps on ticking,” said the coach. “He’s faster than you think and tough as nails.”
Motsinger said during Roberts’ freshman season he saw East Duplin’s Imari Herring, Defensive Player of the Year in Duplin County in 2018, draw a line to his running back. But Roberts turned out to be the punisher and not the punished on that run.
“That play,” Motsinger said slowly as if to replay the feeling again. “I was getting ready to run out there to see what was left of Kayne. I seriously had bad thoughts. I take four steps and see Imari on the ground and Kanye giving him a hand up.
“So, yeah. That one play showed me a lot about Kanye.”
Roberts will find the end zone for WRH. But the point-after and 3-point bombs in between will be left to Teachey, who will handle all of the kicking duties for the Bulldogs – PATs, FGs, kickoffs and punts.
His foot will come in handy if a WRH drive stalls in situations such as fourth-and-goal from the 15.
“He’s a weapon in all those situations,” Motsinger said. “He’s a four-star rated kicker and is getting known all over the country because of what he’s done at competitions. “He’s not playing soccer this year and has developed into a kicker who can not only split the uprights but pin people deep in their own territory and turn kickoffs into touchbacks.”
WRH went 7-5 last season against a schedule that included 4A Wake Forest, 3A Havelock and the ECC powers.
Key losses to graduation include senior RB Cameren Dalyrmple (Army), Nick Dobson (NC A&T), linemen Trey Parker, Westly Wade and Terrence Parker. FB Devin Gardner, RB/DB Xavier Arrington and MLB Trent Jackson transferred to HCA and led the Crusaders to a spot in the state finals.
Motsinger is also waiting for several of his grid players, including Roberts, to finish basketball, as WRH was to play its first state playoff game earlier this week.
Meanwhile, he’s been impressed with sophomore Antoine Montgomery, who ran for more than 1,000 yards in 2019 for the junior varsity team.
“He’s one of nine sophomores with a chance to start,” said Motsinger, a day before his team was to have its first scrimmage.
Senior Tyreak Cromity will also be toting the ball, as will classmate Larry Hooks and junior Kaymond Farrior, who was a RB/DB on the JV last season.
Senior Chris Murphy will be a vital cog at tight end with snaps as a wideout and wingback. His brother Chris Murphy, a junior, will play a little at TE and WB but also as a DE and OLB.
Jahon Owens and James Smith will be wide receivers. Owens, a hoops player, has the best speed, while Smith is a solid blocker with good hands.
Arrin McGeee will join Hanchey and Iraheta as staples on the O-line.
Kevon Carr appears to have one guard spot locked up.
Cole Jenkins, Tylique Hall, Zack West and Daniel Carroll will all see time on the two WRH lines. Zack Hutto, a senior, will also be a key defender. He was set to have a breakout season before an injury curtailed his playing time.
Hanchey and fellow senior Nehemiah Williams will be factors as linebackers. Williams is slated to be in the middle, while sophomores Tamarion Bellamy, Octavion Murphy, Alizyah Lamb and Tyler Guy spar for time on the outside.
WRH’s schedule isn’t as brutal as it was last season, and that’s a good thing. With a young team, Motsinger is trying to think of the spring season in conjunction with the season that will happen this fall when, fingers crossed, life returns to normal.
“Without a year-round lifting program, without summer camp and spring ball, we’ll be limited as to what we do offensively and defensively,” he said. “I don’t know where we are really. No clue. I feel so far behind any place I’ve ever been in my career.
“We’ll have a lot of new approaches, new mentalities we’ll use as coaches. Our guys have been limited and are not in game shape. Guys can’t physically play like we want them to.”
Motsinger said more players suffering injuries will be common.
WRH is paired with James Kenan and Goldsboro in the ECC’s two-division format. A team must win one game to advance to the conference’s semifinals in Week 6. The two survivors will squad off in the championship game in Week 7, knowing each has secured a spot in the 16-team 2A East playoffs. That’s one round less than last year.
