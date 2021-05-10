Sewing, alteration shop opens
WINTERVILLE — When the COVID-19 pandemic altered Vanessa Smith’s career, she threaded a new course and opened Vanessa’s Sewing and Alterations.
The Winterville Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 15.
Smith developed a passion for stiching early in life, teaching herself how to sew at the age of 9. Her mother was learning how to sew at the time and Smith wanted to learn as well.
That passion later transitioned into a career.
“I’ve been sewing all my life and have been working for different companies. When my job folded last year, that was my time to branch out on my own,” Smith said.
Smith had been a tailor at Jos A Banks for seven years when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, eliminating her position.
After discussions with her husband, Wardell, Smith decided to open her own sewing and alterations business. Wardell’s support helped to make the transition seamless.
“He has been backing me up all along,” Smith said.
Vanessa’s Sewing and Alteration opened at the corner of Main and South Railroad streets in November, offering a variety of alterations and sewing services, ranging from small repair jobs to executing custom creations for customers.
The shop is open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays by appointment only. The business is located at 216 Main St. To learn more about the business call 756-1707 or 258-3376.
Trillium launches One Community initiative
Trillium Health Resources launched the One Community initiative in May, coinciding with Mental Health Month.
The one-year program will send staff into communities to share how people can help their mental health to thrive after the pandemic. Staff also will educate about suicide prevention, alcohol awareness and autism acceptance.
Along with delivering materials to residents’ homes on how to seek help if needed, Trillium will directly contact areas that experience health disparities and inequity. While people experienced the pandemic together, the outcomes and data have emphasized that people of color (black, Hispanic and Native American) have a much higher rate of infection and serious illness from COVID-19.
“Trillium is deeply integrated in our communities,” said Christie Edwards, vice president of clinical operations with Trillium. “While the pandemic has caused symptoms related to depression, anxiety and isolation, we want our communities to know that help is available. Many providers can assist over the phone or the internet, and some providers are safely opening their doors while following rules about social distancing and wearing masks.”
Trillium hopes to host local events when enough of the population has received their COVID-19 vaccine and it is safe to do so, Edwards said. “This past year has been difficult for so many, and Trillium looks forward to working together to help everyone access the care they need.”
For more information, visit https://www.trilliumhealthresources.org/for-individuals-families/one-community
Sheetz Announces ‘Get a Meal, Give a Meal’
Sheetz has announced a new campaign aimed at feeding children and adults who are most in need across Sheetz’s footprint. Through the “Get a Meal, Give a Meal” campaign, Sheetz will donate one meal for every 6-inch sub sold and two meals for every 12-inch sub sold to local Feeding America member food banks. The campaign will take place on Tuesdays during May and June at all of Sheetz’s 621 locations.
The meals that Sheetz will be donating will equate to a monetary donation to Feeding America. Feeding America member food banks provide hope and hunger relief to nearly 2 million adults and children struggling with hunger throughout the states Sheetz operates: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.