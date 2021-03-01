Sheetz invests $28.5M in store employee wages
Sheetz, a family-owned and operated restaurant and convenience chain with over 600 stores across the Mid-Atlantic, furthered its commitment to its workforce with a $28.5 million investment in store employee wages.
Effective Feb. 12, the wage increase is part of Sheetz’s goal to continuously offer competitive wages, enabling them to attract and retain top talent. Wages will be increased for the majority of Sheetz’s 18,000 store employees.
“Our employees are the heart and soul of this company,” said Travis Sheetz, President/COO of Sheetz. “Sheetz is committed to investing in our people and attracting and retaining top talent. We know in order to do this, we need to exceed expectations by providing competitive wages, industry-leading benefits, career development opportunities and much more.”
This investment comes on the heels of a $15 million investment in store employee wages in 2016 and a $16.8 million investment in store employee wages in 2019.
Sheetz has been committed to staying open to serve the needs of the community with the safety of all who walk through its doors as a top priority. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheetz implemented new cleaning and sanitization protocols as well as new safety measures, increased pay for store employees, released new scan-and-go technology in support of social distancing recommendations, rolled out curbside pickup and delivery options, offered free coffee to healthcare workers and donated more than 600,000 meals to children and families in need.
UScellular invests $64.3M in N.C. network
UScellular made a $64.3 million investment in its North Carolina network in 2020, including $28.3 million in 5G upgrades that bring customers faster data speeds, a more responsive mobile experience and the ability to connect more devices to the network at the same time, according to a news release.
“We take the responsibility of keeping our customers connected very seriously, and every investment we make in our network is designed to enhance their wireless experience,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for UScellular in eastern North Carolina.
The companyinvested $1.4 million in its North Carolina retail store environments in 2020. This includes 20 redesigned or upgraded stores across the state throughout the year including the Greenville store at 207 Greenville Blvd.
For the sixth year in a row, UScellular donated $1 million to Boys & Girls of America to support youth in its communities, $86,000 of which went directly to five clubs in North Carolina.