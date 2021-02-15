Bailey’s raises more than $64,000 for community
Bailey’s Fine Jewelry donated more than $64,000 to local charities in 2020 through the jeweler’s A Time to Give program, in spite of its stores being closed for in-person shopping for a period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Time to Give was created by the Bailey family as a way to give back to the local community, while providing watch battery replacements to patrons.
A Time to Give provides customers with a complimentary watch battery replacement and in exchange requests a donation be made to that month’s designated charity. Each month Bailey’s selects a different nonprofit organization to receive the donations from A Time to Give.
Since its inception in 2008, Bailey’s has donated more than $729,000 to the communities where Bailey’s stores are located —Raleigh, Rocky Mount and Greenville — through A Time to Give.
The program is one of the unique ways in which Bailey’s demonstrates its dedication to serve the surrounding communities, as well as providing a service to its patrons. Bailey’s is a store steeped in family tradition that strives to bring a fun-loving approach to the jewelry business.
“Our family is so blessed to be able to live and work in such amazing communities and it’s an honor to be able to give back to them,” said Trey Bailey. “2020 was a hard year for everyone and we’re grateful we were able to support these organizations that do so much good during difficult times.”
In 2020, A Time to Give donated to various North Carolina chapters of charities including Nash Hospice and Palliative Care, American Heart Association, YMCA of the Triangle, United Community Ministries, Relay for Life, Operation Resolute, Aces for Autism, Vidant Edgecombe Hospital, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina and more.
For more information on Bailey’s philanthropy initiatives, visit:https://www.baileybox.com/philanthropy/.
Harris Teeter hosts Health Partner Round Up
Harris Teeter has launched a Health Partner Round Up Campaign to benefit leading health nonprofit organizations, including American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, JDRF and Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Through April 6, shoppers can round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at select Harris Teeter stores to benefit ACS, AHA, JDRF and MDA. The funds collected throughout the campaign will be evenly distributed among the four health charity partners; 100 percent of the funds will benefit the local community in which the donation was made.
“As many nonprofit organizations continue to experience a decrease in funding due to the impact of COVID-19, the generosity of our valued associates and loyal shoppers is critical for these organizations to continue conducting research and providing life-saving treatments and programs,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “Through this unique partnership we can increase awareness of each nonprofit organization’s role in improving lives and building healthier communities. ”
“JDRF is excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Harris Teeter,” said Troy Lindloff, JDRF chief development officer. “Their ongoing commitment to increasing awareness and support for those living with type 1 diabetes is greatly appreciated.”
N.C. Sports Association updates digital identity
The North Carolina Sports Association has announced a rebrand to its visual and digital identity that reflects its commitment to growing and promoting sports events in North Carolina. A statewide collaboration of sports and hospitality industry representatives from across North Carolina, the NCSA exists to help sport event organizers and rights holders explore the communities and venues to host their next sporting event.
“We are really pleased with the new identity for our state Association,” said NCSA Chair Bonny Bernat. “It speaks to both the ‘at home’ feel that our partners have come to experience when hosting events in North Carolina, but at the same time, provides an updated look and feel that is refreshing while truly identifying North Carolina in the competitive sports tourism marketplace.”
The new logo is a revitalized look for the association, featuring the North Carolina state symbol and the iconic blue color that is often associated with the state. The retro typeface pays homage to the old-world charm and southern hospitality found in many of the small towns, where guests are welcomed like family.
To accompany the refreshed logo, a new website was also launched at www.competenorthcarolina.com. Event organizers can search for the cities and towns that meet their criteria, as well as explore things to see, eat and do when their events are done.
SECU Foundation provides program to benefit charities
To expand its reach in rural North Carolina counties, SECU Foundation has announced a new capacity building pilot program to support public charities in the northwest, northeast, and Sandhills regions of the state.
Funding of up to $186,000 from the foundation will support implementation of the Rural Opportunity Grant (ROG) program by an ROG facilitator and three state universities serving as regional anchor sites, each tasked with providing oversight, capacity building coaching, and assessment of the program within their region. Appalachian State University, East Carolina University and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke will anchor the northwest region, the northeast region, and the Sandhills region, respectively.
The Rural Opportunity Grant program will provide select nonprofits in these economically distressed areas with the opportunity to increase capacity needed to create and sustain a high-impact project identified through the program as a key regional challenge. The execution of the multi-faceted pilot over an 18-month period involves the collaboration of SECU Foundation, SECU Advisory Board volunteers, and representation from numerous leaders in regional communities and educational entities with expertise in rural areas of the state
“Expanding the reach of our foundation throughout North Carolina is a top priority for us,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board chairwoman.
“Communities across North Carolina benefit from the presence of State Employees’ Credit Union branches as well as the work supported by the SECU Foundation,” said Sharon Paynter, ECU assistant vice chancellor for economic and community engagement. “East Carolina University is pleased to join with SECU Foundation in the Rural Opportunity Grant program. We are hopeful that together the university and rural communities can develop affordable housing solutions that create jobs, support workforce development, and drive local economies forward in eastern North Carolina.”
Estate planning webinar targets forest landowners
Estate planning and heirs property — two of the most vexing issues facing forest landowners — is the focus of a free virtual conference that the Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Project will convene on Feb. 24-25.
Two North Carolina attorneys with expertise in estate planning and two senior officials with The Conservation Fund – one of the nation’s leading environmental organizations – will be the event’s featured speakers. The webinar, entitled “Get Informed, Make a Plan, Take Action,” will be held as a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic; there is no charge to participate.
The registration link is: https://ncsu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sfHD- nXOQvOLEqZXv90nNg
The conference will feature two sessions: Estate Planning and Heirs Property from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 24 and Deeds, Leases and Conservation Easements from 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Presenters are Margaret Conrad, capacity builder, resourceful communities for The Conservation Fund; and Peg Kohring, senior associate with The Conservation Fund, a nonprofit organization based in northern Virginia.
“We are excited to be able to offer this webinar and have the caliber of speakers we do,” said Alton Perry, program manager for the Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Project.
The Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Project is supported in part by Roanoke Electric Cooperative. The program began in 2013 as a partnership between the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the U.S. Forest Service and, more recently, the American Forest Foundation.