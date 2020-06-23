When Bianca Burruss, owner of BíBí ShaDor LOC Studio & Spa in Snow Hill, learned she could reopen her doors, she felt overwhelmed.
Like many other salon and business owners, Burruss was forced to shut her doors in March to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Then, on May 20, Gov. Roy Cooper announced salons and restaurant dining areas would be allowed to reopen two days later. Following clarification, taprooms also were allowed to reopen.
Burruss said she knew the announcement was coming but she didn’t know when. When she heard the news, she wished the governor would have given business owners more than 48 hours notice.
“I felt pressured. Like if I didn’t open just then, I was letting my clients down," Burruss said. "I had to figure out how to get in all my clients in a short amount of time and to disinfect. I think everybody started scrambling.”
Burruss reopened her shop on May 24 at 8 p.m. She received clients from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. the next day. She continues to offer limited services and has clients wait in their vehicles before their appointments. Masks are required and the salon is sanitized following each appointment.
Burruss remains cautious about fully reopening, having heard COVID-10 horror stories from clients.
“I understand everyone wants to get out, they want to look good and we need the money, but I do not think there was a plan in place," she said, noting the she has seen differing recommendations on safety and sanitation.
Things are slowly returning to normal, though Burruss said she is not accepting new clients until she can catch up with her established clients.
And challenges remain. Keeping a supply of needed sanitation supplies has been difficult since the reopening.
"I feel that us stylists have been left to figure out what to do,” Burruss said.
Customer support
Local Oak Brewery remained busy during the pandemic despite having to close its taproom. The brewery began offering canned beer products to customers.
“We have really great customers. They really rallied around us," co-owner Amy Amacketr said. "We sold a lot of beer. Our regular customers were great."
But even with the support, the newly established brewery has seen a loss of income due to COVID-19.
“We sold more beer during quarantine but our margins were lower because we’re spending money on the packaging with cans and labels,” Amacker said.
The brewery reopened its doors on May 26 and only is allowed to have 20 customers in the taproom. However, Local Oak is using its large outdoor space for more seating.
“It feels good, (but) things just aren't back to normal," Amacker said. "We still have a lot of extra work like sanitizing frequently. We’re still doing a lot of to-go orders,”
When the governor's announcement on reopenings was issued, breweries in the state were uncertain where they stood.
“We didn’t think we would be able to open," Amacker said. "N.C. Brewer’s Guild got clarification that breweries were not considered bars. That’s why we opened two days later."
Staff is required to wash and sanitize their hands in between customer transactions. Customers are encouraged to use their best judgment regarding safety measures, Amacker said.
Dining options
With dining rooms able to reopen, Bonnie’s Cafe in Farmville is slowing returning to normal, according to co-owner Tommy Brady Jr.
“We’re starting to see people coming back every week." he said. "We understand a lot of people still don’t want to, so we are still offering to-go and online orders."
Having customers in the dining room has boosted morale with cafe staff, Brady said. Customers can come in and relax and waitstaff can interact with customers again.
The dining area is at reduced capacity with only 45 people allowed in the restaurant at one time. The waitstaff is required to wear masks and booths and doors are sanitized frequently.
“We’re following all the guidelines,” Brady said.
Andy’s Grill and Recreation of Ayden also has seen a return of costumers since reopening its dining room.
“We have a lot of people that sit around and socialize,” owner Johnny Stocks said.
Andy’s offered to-go orders and experienced good business, but customers have increased since indoor dining is permitted.
“Business is better,” Stocks said.
Town services
Towns also are beginning to open their doors to residents seeking services.
Hookerton Town Hall reopened its doors on June 1, only allowing four people in the building at a time. This includes those needing services rendered from the DMV located in the town’s office.
During the pandemic, the DMV gained new customers because many other DMV offices were closed. Hookerton’s DMV has a drive-through window that allowed for the office to remain open.
“We have been extremely busy. Some days there was over an hour wait," Hookerton Town Clerk April Vinson said. "Since we’ve opened back up, it's still busy but it's a more normal busy."
Tape has been placed on the floor to demonstrate 6-feet distancing and a sanitation station has been set up. Face masks are encouraged and the town is working to obtain face shields.
Ayden reopened its town office on June 1 and is allowing only three people inside at a time. Sanitation stations have been set up and face masks are encouraged.
Appointments are encouraged if residents need assistance from town staff, excluding utility payments.
The Quinerly-Olschner Library in Ayden is partially open, with books still being quarantined before being shelved and librarians pulling books for patrons. Library services also are available by appointment.
Snow Hill’s Town Hall reopened on May 26. The building limits residents to three at a time and encourages them to wear face masks. The chairs from the front lobby have been removed.
Fountain and Grifton did not close their offices due to COVID-19.
Grifton Public Library is partially open and still offers copy and fax services. The library is offering curbside pickup to patrons, and they can utilize the library’s free wifi by sitting outside the building or parking out front. The library also is working on ways to hold its annual summer reading program.
The Town of Winterville has not yet reopened its offices to the public.
Farmville will reopen its Town Hall following completion of construction. The town is renovating the structure to provide better security and efficiency. These plans were put in place prior to COVID-19.
Construction should be completed shortly, according to town manager David Hodgkins. Included are new walls, which restrict public accesses to certain lobby areas, and the installation of glass partitions.
Once Farmville Town Hall is able to reopen, social distancing will be enforced with signs and the number of people able to be in the building will be reduced, Hodgkins said. The town also will restrict access to certain parts of the office for residents without an appointment. Face masks will be encouraged.
“The single most critical issue is the protection of our town employees and citizens while preserving some commonly held expectations of customer service as we move toward re-opening our town facilities," Hodgkins said. "Social distancing and other new norms of social interaction will need to be observed after the re-opening period."
The Farmville Public Library has been reopened. The use of computers has been limited and the staff is motoring foot traffic. Social distancing practices are in place.