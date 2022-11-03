MOUNT OLIVE — A locally owned and operated thrift store is returning to 125 S. Center Street after fire destroyed the building in December of last year. “There were four businesses affected by the December fire, mostly from smoke,” Commissioner Barbara Kornegay wrote. “Someone had removed the firewall that was to help prevent the spread of fire from one bay to another, and that made it a more serious incident.”

Rev. Pierre Bovoix Pognon, the Haitian-born American citizen who owns the majority of the building now, was present at the meeting. A resident of S. Johnson Street, his thrift store occupied two bays of the building and was most deeply affected by the fire.