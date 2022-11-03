MOUNT OLIVE — A locally owned and operated thrift store is returning to 125 S. Center Street after fire destroyed the building in December of last year. “There were four businesses affected by the December fire, mostly from smoke,” Commissioner Barbara Kornegay wrote. “Someone had removed the firewall that was to help prevent the spread of fire from one bay to another, and that made it a more serious incident.”
Rev. Pierre Bovoix Pognon, the Haitian-born American citizen who owns the majority of the building now, was present at the meeting. A resident of S. Johnson Street, his thrift store occupied two bays of the building and was most deeply affected by the fire.
“December 1st, we lost everything. We moved to Breazeale Avenue after the fire, but now we have fixed everything and moved back to 125 S. Center Street. ... we appreciate the great work you are doing. We just want to contribute…and work together to beautify Mount Olive. I am here tonight because we have a problem with housing. We have a lot of Haitians coming here but having no place to stay. It is a big problem. In a small house, sometimes 10-15 people are living there. It is a crisis. We would like to get a crew together to buy condemned houses and fix them up to be able to provide housing. I have a church at 210 E. Main Street and another in Lumberton, and I have people coming to me all the time with this problem. Haitian people are really hard-working people. There are some exceptions, but they are always at work busy trying to provide for their family. I ask you to please consider what we can do to help provide housing for these people,” Pognon said.
Hobert Yates, a resident from S. Church Street, shared concerns about street signs and sidewalks. “It’s happening on the north side, but there are no street signs on the south side of town. What happens when an EMS comes in from out of town and doesn’t know the area? It can take them 30 minutes or more to find our house, and can we afford to lay on the floor 30 minutes waiting for an EMT to come? I don’t think any of us want to be put in that situation, but the town has put us in that situation,” Yates said.
Yates expressed similar concern about the incomplete sidewalks with different drawings. “I would like to see the contract made available that this person signed to do the work,” Yates said.
The board considered a resolution that would place a one-quarter of a cent local sales tax on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general elections. If the tax is passed, persons paying for goods in Mount Olive would pay state, federal, and the new local tax.
“It is anticipated to generate an additional 2.8 million revenue for the town,” Mayor Kenneth Talton read. The board voted in favor of adding the tax to the ballot to allow local residents the opportunity to vote for or against the tax.
Town Manager Jamie Royall–with some clarification from Commissioner Kornegay–presented that an engineer has been selected to move forward with engineering for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Emergency Management Transportation Infrastructure Resiliency Grant.
“We were approved, a couple months back, for the $964,000 grant for drainage on Center, Nelson, and Maple Streets and the ditch that goes under the railroad. This is just for approval of engineering design services from AECOM. The engineering project has to determine what all has to be done, and that can take a year. Then it will begin bidding out for contractors to do the work.”
Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Wiggins clarified that the grant is for the complete project–not just the engineering services. The board voted in favor of contracting AECOM, a woman-owned business, for the engineering.
Jamie Butler was presented as the new Finance Officer in training for the Town of Mount Olive.
Finance Officer Merritt presented three budget amendments for board consideration. The first amendment allowed for additional grant funding for the AWOS air weather station site prep and installation. The grant increases the engineering budget by $59,720. The second amendment made adjustments to balance with the expected state interest income, NC sales tax income, insurance adjustments, and hurricane reimbursements. “What this means is we will be able to increase our contracted services for cemetery upkeep and grounds maintenance where we have been deficient there,” Merritt explained. The last amendment concerned the Waylin Reserve Fund (funds dedicated to the fire department), Powell Aid, and Water & Sewer. The amendment adjusted for increased interest income. The board voted to approve the budget amendments as presented.
Town Manager Royall thanked all the town employees for working well together as a team. He especially thanked Commissioner Vicky Darden for facilitating a meal for all the town employees. The new town hall offices are finally open. A small reception at 6:30 p.m. before the November meeting will give the community an opportunity to see the new building.
Commissioner Darden gave thanks for her son visiting from Georgia. She gave special thanks to John Ryan and the Pizza Village. “This guy has never turned me down. Every time I have called him and asked him to help me feed the town, he is willing to do it. I just want to thank God for him,” Darden said.
Commissioner Darden announced that her Widows Support Group is getting ready to start back to meeting.
Commissioner Kornegay announced that the Housing Authority will hold officer elections at their next meeting due to seat vacancies from resignation and death. Kornegay further updated concerning the airport. “In addition to funding for the air weather station, the airport received a new sign. The UMO Flight School has 9 full time students enrolled, and there are 12 other students enrolled in just flight training only. Fuel sales were up in September because of all the Flight School activities… and a new helicopter pad is being designed.” Kornegay gave updates on the wastewater treatment plant. “They are still working on the list of things that have to be done on the pumps. Contract 2 is underway, however, to build the pumps and filters that push the water into the spray field. The town’s Director of Wastewater Treatment, the town’s attorney, and I are all watching and reading the contracts closely as well as the EQ permit and the state’s moratorium to make sure we are checking all the boxes and making sure the dates match up. This is a very complex project and still has work to be done.”
The Grant Search Committee and Ordinances Committee will both resume meeting in November. The committee planned to meet with Outlaw Mobile Homes to learn more about prices and changes in mobile home structures. “We have learned it takes longer than six months to order a mobile home and have it come to be set up, so we know that six months is not a reasonable timeline (to expect a replacement home to be established in our parks).”
Lastly, Kornegay shared about a grant from Duke Energy being administered by the Mount Olive Community Development Corporation.
“This grant is to help Center Street businesses get reimbursements for alterations and upgrades they made during Covid. About 35 businesses were invited to apply for these funds, and the deadline is November 1st. At that time, the Development Corporation will review the applications and begin to award funds. $500-$2,500 can be awarded based on receipts and other evidence of changes and alterations being done.”
Commissioner Delreese Simmons, Mayor Pro-Tem Wiggins, and Royall thanked town employees for their preparation and work during the storm that kept the town from experiencing backed up drainage issues.
Wiggins commented on the excellence of care being provided at the cemetery by the Wright Brothers. “They have never looked any better than they look now,” Wiggins said. Wiggins spoke to street repair needs. “We only get $140,000 to take care of all the street work, so we have to zero in and pick real trouble spots to focus on there.”
Town Attorney Carroll Turner thanked Pierre Pognon for coming to the meeting. “He is a wonderful person and our neighbor; he now owns the whole block except for us. He is a very astute businessman. I encouraged him to come to the town board meeting. He came to my office and asked for the list of houses slated for demolition, and I provided it for him. Anybody industrious enough to get up with an owner and buy one of these properties can do that. We will certainly hold off on the demolition if they want to do that.”
Mayor Kenneth Talton asked Royal about replacement of street signs, and no dates were available for replacement. It is suspected that street signs are being vandalized; therefore, consequences will be considered including theft charges. Along that same vein, Mayor Talton reminded everyone to be wary of distracted drivers.