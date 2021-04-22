RICHLANDS—Nobody’s known the troubles Pat Byrd has seen in his first year-plus as head football coach at Richlands.
At least, no gridiron coach in the Duplin Times coverage area.
To set the scene, every coach, at every school, everywhere, has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
First and foremost was North Carolina and 10 other states moving championship football to the spring after sitting out the fall.
But perhaps no other program in the Duplin area has suffered setbacks like Byrd’s.
If for no other reason than the need to establish his own methods in a program that he said was in dire need of a culture change.
“I met the kids in our school auditorium on March 4 [2020], the day after I was hired,” he said, “and then the schools were shut down.
“The next time we were able to have them all together was February 8 this year.
“That’s 11 months before our staff was able to begin to get to know them in person.
“It was tough everywhere, I know that, but it really set us back in establishing the program culture we want here.”
Included was a two-week hiatus due to Covid-19 protocol after the 34-0 win over Trask in the opener on Feb. 26. Then cramming four games into 18 days—and finally a cancellation of the season finale with county rival Southwest Onslow.
Through the grind, though, Byrd, a Warsaw native and James Kenan grad. sees some rays of hope filtering through for the fall.
“I have an idea of our strengths and weaknesses,” Byrd said, “but you really can’t tell a whole lot until you’ve spent enough time in the weight room.
“That’s where you get a lot of discipline and work ethic.
“The weight room is the cornerstone of any successful program.
“We have 66 in the program, but quite a few are injured, especially JVs.
“None of the kids had been in the weight room on a regular basis [before Feb. 8], and their bodies weren’t prepared for football.
“If you look at it, the weight room is the staple of a football team. They suffer more injuries than others.”
Byrd said the wave of injuries was true at nearly every school, because the NCHSAA wisely didn’t allow such social grouping in the pandemic before official practice started 18 days before opening games.
He cited Wallace-Rose Hill and coach Kevin Motsinger, who were in the second round of the 2A playoffs this year despite injuries running through the squad like a plague.
Byrd was a Motsinger assistant for three years at New Hanover High a decade ago.
“Mot’s one of the absolute best at weight training and building relationships with his kids,” said Byrd.
The implication was that if any program was going to get through the season without extended injuries, it should have been Motsinger and the Bulldogs.
But they, too, were denied offseason time in the weight room.
Walk to Emmaus
Of all the uncertainties of the past year-plus, Pat Byrd is certain of this:
“I can say I couldn’t have gotten through this pandemic time in this new job without ‘that weekend.’
He was speaking of his “Walk to Emmaus,” which he described as a three-day, sequestered, spiritual awakening.
Emmaus is mentioned in the Gospel of Luke as a village near Jerusalem where Jesus first reappeared to two of his disciples after his crucifixion and resurrection.
“I went to the Salt and Light Center in Topsail,” Byrd said. “Each group was 33 people, 33 being Jesus’ age at death.
“It was a chance to truthfully understand how your relationship with Him works, with the tools to practice it and relate to others.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing to go through, and here I am.”
Fall improvement?
Byrd is guardedly optimistic about the Wildcats’ chances of improvement next fall.
“I think we can end up being pretty good on defense if we stay healthy,” he said. “Same thing offensively, to a degree.”
Malachi Murphy won the quarterback job during this spring, and he’s coming back as a senior.
“But overall,” Byrd said, “the offense has a lot of growth to do in the off-season. Skills-wise, that’s one of our concerns.”
Stunting the Wildcat attack during the fall were an avalanche of misplayed center snaps in the shotgun formation, which Byrd says is the best vehicle for what he wants his offense to be.
“Nothing works 100 percent without a good snap,” he said. “Then, was it always bad snaps, or did we just not catch it sometimes? It got a little better when we changed that personnel.
“One good thing is Malachi and our center, Dylan Appleyard, will both be seniors next fall.”
Of Appleyard, Byrd said, “He’s got a chance to be a leader on both sides of the ball. So does Daniel Shreckengost, a senior who plays guard and tackle.”
Xavien Tolbert will also be back up front as a rising junior. Jaden Farrow is a junior at guard, C.J. McDonald is a two-way end, and Trevon Humphrey is a tackle.
Byrd said each of them likely will have to rotate on offense and defense.
The coach expects intense competition at running back, especially with senior Brennen Baker and junior Damien Hall leading.
“There definitely will be competition,” he said.
But he ended with a chuckle.
“I’m just looking forward to a dull, normal, regular way to build a program,” he said.
If such a thing exists.
