WARSAW—A call to arms makes a fitting season wrap-up for James Kenan’s resurgent football program.
“Tiger football is tired of losing to our county rivals and we’re on a mission to turn that around,” said former Tiger bruiser and second-year coach Tim Grady.
“We’re not just sitting back saying it – we’re working as hard as we can to it.
“But, you know,” he added, “if you want to be the man you’ve got to beat the man.”
Changes helped the Tigers make solid strides in that reckoning this season.
Kenan had not been relevant among the county’s three East Central 2A Conference teams for the past two generations of students.
Since its last deep playoff run in 2015, the Tigers have records of 0-10 versus Wallace-Rose Hill and 1-6 vs. East Duplin.
• In the first eight of those games with the Bulldogs, their average losing score was 44-11.
In the past two, WRH’s deep playoff teams won 36-28 and 38-31, the second in overtime this fall.
• And in those first five games opposite the Panthers, the average loss was 37-16 – even including JK’s surprising 44-24 win in 2018.
The two teams played twice this season, both in Beulaville, with East Duplin winning 21-14 early in the East Central Conference season, and 31-17 in a second-round playoff game.
So James Kenan finished 9-3, its best mark since 2015 (12-3), but lost all three games against their blood rivals.
This year, the Tigers’ combined score in nine wins was 48-14. Its average score in three losses against its two recent tormentors was 30-21.
To recap Kenan’s all-time series with the two rivals, East Duplin has whittled Kenan’s once 23-10 lead to 33-28 by going 18-10 since 1995.
Against Wallace-Rose Hill, the Tigers had pulled to within that same 33-28 before the Bulldogs’ current 10-game surge blew their lead to 43-28.
So it’s still a tough road for the Tigers against county competition.
But against mere mortals, they’ve moved back into the winners’ realm.
Offense back,
defense building back
James Kenan’s offense this year, especially with its almost-wholesale shift to the single wing, produced three 500-yard games and four more of 400-plus.
A shortcoming in the three losses was untimely penalties and fumbles.
“We’ve got to improve those things,” Grady said. “But we also want to see the many other positive things this year’s seniors established grow every year.”
The offense will return in beast mode up front, with sprinters in the backfield.
That’s a bright forecast even with the two leading ball carriers graduating: Manny Bostic and Xavier Boone. Also graduating are Slayden Smith, who gave the team most of its passing presence, and wide receiver Hayden McGee, who also played an excellent strong safety on defense.
Rising throughout the year was a double backfield full of speedsters.
The leader was junior Shykwon Williams (505 yards, 8.3/carry). Others in the picture for next year include sophomores Kendrick Zeleya (377 yards, 9.2/carry) and Josh Mitchell (217 yards, 7.0/carry), and freshmen David Zeleya (367 yards, 7.2/carry) and Zamarion Smith. The latter had one varsity rushing attempt and broke it 48 yards for a touchdown.
That’s not everybody, Grady said.
“I’m super excited to see running backs coming up like those guys that are all-round athletes.
“That’s also what I see in Stephon Stanley, Coarey Smith and Imir Sanders. Corryon Moore is small, but hard to get on the ground.
“And they’re coming up with linemen up front to block.”
All but one starter return to the brobdingnagian (think Gulliver’s Travels in the land of the giants) offensive line. That’s Aiden Venecia (255), who also started on defense.
Back are 290-pounders Elijah Maye and Maki Merriman, plus D’Marion Artis (250) and end Alnelius (call me Al) Smith (200). All four are current juniors.
Retooling defense
On the flip side, the Tiger defense will have to be retooled.
Some of the main losses are two-way starter Venecia at tackle, plus Desmond Player and Marcus Baysden, the defensive ends for two years.
“And boy,” Grady said, “Mason Brown at inside linebacker could have been our athlete of the week just about every week.”
Also among the hard-to-replace will be linebacker J’vion Dudley, cornerback Boone and free safety McGee.
“The group coming up on defense, we’re just penciling in now,” said Grady, “like Josh Mitchell, Zamarion Smith and Shykwon Williams.
“We do get back [sophomore] Hassan Kornegay, who held down an inside linebacker spot all season. Now we expect him to take it to the next level.”
Grady rattled off another handful of linemen he feels will work into spots soon.
Like the backs mentioned earlier and linemen Jordy Gomez, Jeremiah Medlin, Quinton Dobson, Denario Bailey and Dakota Henderson.
Valuable assistants
Grady also spotlighted his assistant coaches, all of whom he expects to return.
They include offensive coordinator Randy Pugh and his son Tyler Pugh, the defensive coordinator.
Plus JK’s usual squadron of Avents – John Avent, his son John Thomas Avent, and J.T.’s cousin Ken Avent III, son of county athletics director Ken Avent Jr., former Tiger head coach and A.D.
Assistant coach and first responder Rob Futch and another former Tiger, Lee Sutton, round out the staff.
Community support
Grady, who is also JK athletics director, said there’s been considerable growth in attendance and other community support this year.
“You could see it every week,” he said. “We were 6-0 at home and more folks were coming back out.
“And let me give a shout-out to Kenny Barrett and Gerald Wilson for all the support they’ve generated. Elwood Garner, too, who’s been doing it a long time when not many others were.
“Kenny’s the ringleader.”
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.