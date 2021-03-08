WARSAW — Move over Hail Mary, Air Adrian is even more of a game-ending show stopper.
Adrian Capistran’s direct kick from more than 50 yards with 10 seconds to play lifted James Kenan to a 4-3 win over Clinton last Wednesday.
All the James Kenan kicker had to do was fire a sonar missile from just in front of his coach and get it through 16 players and a goalie who played superbly all night.
One shot to the back of the net and you are a hero.
One shot that could wind up on the foot or head of a teammate, who would redirect it into the back of the net.
One shot with a chance to win at least a share of the East Central 2A Conference title, and keep your team’s unbeaten streak intact.
Odds-makers in Las Vegas would feast on anyone betting on the foot of Capistran in that moment.
“That’s the biggest and best shot I’ve ever made,” Capistran said. “I messed up a little in the second half, so it made this feel even better. I thought about it, but didn’t have that long to think about it, which was probably good.”
The game seemed destined to be decided in overtime or a Tiger loss.
But Jahir Benegas slid in a rebound shot past goalie Andrew Byrd with 4:28 left in regulation.
The Kenan crowd erupted with screams and feet-pounding bleacher sounds.
The irony of the long bomb was that JK crashed the net for 80 minutes, and had multiple chances and runs to the cage that were either slightly off target or caught or deflected by the hands of Byrd.
“We practice that play in practice every day,” said Maken Augustine, who scored the Tigers’ first goal in the first half via a scramble in the box. “But it doesn’t always work like that.”
Clinton coach
Spell salutes JK
The win gave the Dark Horses (6-2), a program that won the 2A title in 2018, its second loss and only league loss. JK (8-0) beat Spell’s club 3-2 on Feb. 8 in Clinton.
“Congratulations on winning the conference championship,” Spell said after the game to the Tigers. “You guys played a fantastic game.”
His statement was mostly true, yet there was a small chance Clinton could tie Kenan for the title. But JK would have to lose twice, even if Clinton won its final two matches.
JK rallied in 2019 to tie Wallace-Rose Hill for the ECC crown.
“We still have a chance to make the playoffs, and maybe see them (JK) again,” Spell said. “This was a great game and while you hate to lose, we’re out here to play against the best competition.
“I’m just as proud of my guys as I would be if we won. Our goalkeeper was tremendous and we had our hands full stopping that fast team up front.”
James Kenan coach Mitchell Quinn went through an array of emotions on the Tigers’ pitch.
“It was intense,”Quinn said. “It was hard fought on both sides. Clinton played great and I feel fortunate to get this win ...it’s a big one.”
JK still has to face Spring Creek and Wallace-Rose Hill, while Clinton will square off twice against Midway, the weakest team in one of the best 2A soccer conferences in the state.
Yet Spell is right in thinking a third game could be played between the two schools.
It would be hard to be any better a match than this thriller, which had two Dark Horse flash early.
Daniel Adasiak’s header made it 1-0 three minutes into the match.
Addiel Avellanadu connected about three minutes later — and less than six minutes into the game, Clinton was up 2-0.
But JK attacked from beginning to end, and were only slowed up for a 15-minute segment of the second half.
Augustine’s score cut the lead in half in the 14th minute. It was his second solid opportunity and Capistran had a dandy chance as well.
Jose Luis Osorio had the first long rocket, scoring off a direct kick from 32 yards out to tie it 1:30 later.
The ball was in the Clinton half of the field for most of the first half, but the Dark Horse managed counter-play shots late by Adasiak and Peyton Ellis. But JK’s Makenley Augustine and Lexy Hererra also had shots.
And for a second it looked as if a Clinton defender was going to inadvertely redirect the ball into his own cage, seconds before the halftime buzzer.
Clinton played better in the midfield in the second half.
The Dark Horses took a 3-2 lead 17 minutes into the second half on a goal by Khristain Cabezudo.
That fired up the Tigers as Benegas, both Augustines and Jared Velazquez all had quality shots. When their shots were just off, Byrd flew to the ball, especially on two chances.
The hard push paid dividends in the final five minutes.
Panthers, Bulldogs
having similar
rebuilding seasons
Young players all over the field. Few returning veterans.
Such is the plight of both East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill as rebuilding projects have started for two solid programs.
They were to face one another on Monday of this week with the winner nabbing bragging rights.
Neither will make the state playoffs.
Both played well enough in a brutally tough 2A conference.
Edgar Madrid came through with a hat trick last Friday during the Panthers’ 6-1 victory over Wilson Prep Academy.
Victor Campos, Brian Silva and Tyler Whaley added goals.
ED (4-5, 3-5) were to close out this week with a match at Midway on Wednesday and then a trip to Croatan.
WRH (3-7, 2-6) is nowhere near as bad as its record would suggest.
The Bulldogs have five one-goal losses, two of which came in overtime.
Last Friday, Marlon Marquez and Rusel Martinez scored goals in a 3-2 triumph over Trask.
WRH’s swan song for the spring was to be a Wednesday match against James Kenan in Warsaw.
Much has changed since the Bulldogs and Tigers tied for the 2019 ECC title.
Yet to think anything can’t happen would be shortsighted for these two rivals.
While a win by the Bulldogs would be considered an upset it would hardly be unprecedented.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com