RALEIGH — For Cardinal Gibbons football, the third time was the charm. Appearing in a championship game for the third time in as many years, the Crusaders earned the first state title in program history with a 14-2 win over two-time defending champions and week one opponent Chambers in 4A championship on Saturday at Carter-Finley stadium.
Playing across the street from its campus, Gibbons delivered a rock-solid defensive performance to stymie one of the state’s most talented offenses, while the Crusaders got all the offense it needed on a pair of long touchdown receptions by senior wide receiver Maverick Shotwell, with one coming in each half. Shotwell, who finished with 128 receiving yards on four receptions, was named the game’s most valuable player.
Sixth-seeded Gibbons, led by 10th-year head coach Steven Wright, finished the best season in school history with a 14-2 record, as it avenged a week one loss to Chambers.
“Surreal,” Wright said. “We’ve been here the past two years and haven’t been able to quite get over the hump.
“Year three here, and we’re able to pull it off against a very talented Chambers team. I just couldn’t be more proud of our kids.”
No. 10 seed Chambers was appearing in a title game for the fourth consecutive season and was seeking a third straight title, having won the 4AA championships in 2019 and the spring of 2021.
The Cougars finished 14-2.
Against the Crusaders, Chambers amassed only 114 yards of offense on 38 plays, and their Cougars’ two points were their fewest since being shut out at Mallard Creek on Oct. 18, 2013.
“It’s hard to three-peat in itself, and it’s hard to beat a team twice,” Chambers head coach Glenwood Ferebee.
“They’re a good football team, and they came out and braved the elements, made some plays when they had the opportunity to do something and came out on top.”
After both teams punted on their opening possessions, Gibbons struck first through one of its most dependable playmakers, with Shotwell’s first reception of the night moved Gibbons into Chambers territory, and then two plays later, the senior did a good job to adjust mid-route to locate junior quarterback Connor Clark’s deep ball and haul it in for a 34-yard touchdown, putting Gibbons ahead 7-0 with just under five minutes left in the opening quarter.
Soon after, the long-awaited rain and wind arrived, which made offensive-minded football near impossible, as it didn’t take long for puddles to form throughout the playing surface. Nonetheless, Chambers’ star running back, junior Daylan Smothers, managed to break loose for a 56-yard carry a few minutes into the second quarter that put the Cougars at the Gibbons five-yard line. But just one play later, Chambers quarterback Anshon Camp fumbled a snap out of the shotgun, and the Crusaders’ Joshua Stoneking fell on the ball for a crucial turnover.
However, the bad conditions eventually cost the Crusaders, as Gibbons took a safety while attempting to punt deep in its own end, which put Chambers on the board and brought the score to 7-2 with 7:28 remaining in the second quarter.
Both offenses struggled to manufacture much during the remainder of the first half, with the Crusaders forcing Chambers to punt after crossing past the Gibbons 40-yard line with just a few minutes left in the second quarter. The Crusaders took a five-point lead into the halftime break following a first half that had only 125 yards of total offense between the two teams, with 90 of those yards coming on two plays (Shotwell’s 34-yard TD grab and Smothers’ 56-yard run).
On its first drive of the second half, Chambers was forced to punt soon after crossing into Gibbons territory. Not long after, the Crusaders struck once again, with Clark and Shotwell producing a carbon copy of their first-half strike. Facing a third-and-11 at their own 26-yard line Clark delivered an on-target deep ball to Shotwell, who once again cut inside a Chambers defensive back to catch the ball in stride before strolling into the end zone for a 74-yard TD. The score put the Crusaders up by 12, 14-2, with 7:41 remaining in the third quarter.
Late in the quarter, Chambers faced a fourth-and-one and its own 34 and made the decision to go for it. The Crusaders, which just weeks prior managed to stop Cleveland’s Omarion Hampton in a similar situation, did the same, as the Crusaders brought down Chambers’ Smothers just short of the yard to gain.
The Gibbons offense couldn’t capitalize on the great field position, though, and its lead remained at 12 as the fourth quarter began.
As the quarter wore on, Donovan Shepard, Gibbons’ lead running back, stepped up for the Crusaders and helped his team put the game away. On a lengthy Gibbons, the senior had runs of 41 and 21 yards on a pair of third-and-17 situations, although the Crusaders turned the ball over on downs in the red zone. Shepard finished with 119 rushing yards on 29 carries.
Unable to do anything offensively for the entirety of the game, Chambers turned the ball over on a drive that began with less than four minutes remaining on an interception by Gibbons’ Tristen Beasley, a senior cornerback.
From there, Gibbons was able to run on the clock, as its large contingent celebrated the school’s first ever state title in football.
For Gibbons’ Clark, who finished with 132 passing yards on 6-of-10 passing, the best part of the championship experience was playing so close to the school’s campus with many of his friends in attendance.
“One of the coolest feelings in the entire world is coming off the field after a successful drive and looking up in the stands, and every single person you make eye contact with you personally know and you see your friends and your classmates,” Clark said.