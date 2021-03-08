A conference designed to educate and assist caregivers has moved online this year.
The 18th annual Caregiver Education Conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. It is free to all caregivers, family members, students and interested individuals.
The goal of the conference is to explore various techniques and strategies caregivers can use to care for themselves and for individuals with dementia, to identify resources to assist in developing routines and programs to meet their needs, and to explore recent and effective assessment, treatment and care options.
North Carolina native Teepa Snow, a national dementia educator, will be featured in two presentations. Snow has spoken at the conference several times through the years, beginning with the first conference in 2004 while she was employed with the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Gerontology Program at Barton College, Dementia Alliance of North Carolina and the Upper Coastal Plain Area Agency on Aging Family Caregiver Support Program are partnering to present the event.
Caregiver conferences conducted across North Carolina owe their origin to the late Dr. Joseph D. Russell. The Caregiver Education Conference at Barton is supported through an endowment that Russell established in memory of his mother, Lillian Hester McDaniel Russell, who served as a caregiver for her husband, Norman, following his stroke and declining health.
This year’s conference is dedicated to the memory of Russell and his wife, Sarah Anne Poole Russell, and in honor of all family caregivers. Special recognition is extended to the Russell family for supporting this conference since 2003.
For more information and to register, go to DementiaNC.org/Wilson2021. For anyone seeking continuing education units, the conference will offer 2.5 CEUs for a fee of $15. Register as a “professional caregiver” to receive the CEUs.