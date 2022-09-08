Dr. Shannon Cecil will become the next Director of K-12 Curriculum and Instruction and Federal Programs for Martin County Schools.
Cecil will take the reins when current director Jan Wagner retires later this year.
The Martin County Board of Education approved this move during the Aug. 22 work session.
Cecil, who has served as principal at Riverside High School since January 2021, has 23 years of teaching and administration experience. Prior to Riverside High School, Cecil led Rodgers Elementary School from 2016 until her 2021 transition to high school.
The veteran educator holds a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Campbell University and master’s degrees in School Administration as well as Curriculum and Instruction — both from East Carolina University (ECU). Cecil also received a doctorate in Educational Learning and Superintendents Licensure from ECU.
“Dr. Cecil has gained experience across all grade levels that will allow her to see the bigger picture with regards to the curriculum needs of our students and teachers,” explained Interim Superintendent Dr. Thomas Daly.
“She will continue to build on the foundation Jan Wagner has helped establish. We are grateful to be able to make an internal move to take over this role upon Mrs. Wagner’s retirement.”