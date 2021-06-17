Lynn Goss
Pictured are Andra McKinnie, Lynn Goss and Ken Floyd at Holiday Inn Express & Suites Wallace-Hwy 41. Goss was recognized for 15 years of loyal service.
“Lynn always does a great job in her role, filling in where needed and we appreciate all of her hard work.”
Susan Johnson
Pictured are Mirian Diaz, Susan Johnson, Terry Tate and Dave Majeski. Johnson is a herd tech 3 at Hairr 2 and was recognized for 20 years of loyal service with the company.
“Thank you for your dedication and years of hard work,” read a social media post from Murphy Family Ventures.
Sabrina Lewis
Pictured are Mills Bryant, Sabrina Lewis and Larry George. Lewis is the activities director at River Landing. She was recently recognized for 15 years of loyal service with Murphy Family Ventures.
“You can always find Sabrina with a smile on her face,” read a social media post from Murphy Family Ventures. “Whether it’s during the kid’s summer camps and things didn’t go exactly as planned, teaching a Zumba class, meeting with the Health Department to make sure everything is operational and up to code, or anything else going on at the Fitness Center. She is always smiling.”
April Mobley
Pictured are April Mobley and Mills Bryant. Mobley is a store manager at Village Store and Subs and was recognized for 10 years of loyal service with Village Store and Subs.
“Her leadership, commitment, and willingness to do whatever is needed are a few of the many talents she provides,” said Mills Bryant, Assistant Director of Hospitality on a social media post from Murphy Family Ventures. “Her smile and voice are known by many locals and regulars making the Village Store a welcoming and comforting place to visit. Her dedication to customer service and work ethic is unmatched and we hope to continue to have her for many more years to come.”
Tomeka Robinson
Pictured are Tomeka Robinson and David Hulbert, Murphy Family Ventures vice president and director of human resources who presented the award to Robinson. Robinson is a training and development manager with the company and she was recognized for 15 years of loyal service on May 14.
“If you’ve ever taken a training class from Tomeka, you know she truly cares about educating and supporting everyone in our employee family,” read a social media post from Murphy Family Ventures. “Thank you, Tomeka, for your many years of hard work with us!”
Justin Watson
Pictured are Greg Wulf, Justin Watson and Dell Murphy, Murphy Family Ventures president and CEO. Watson was recognized for 15 years of loyal service with the company.
“Having begun his tenure in River Landing Golf Maintenance, and quickly Assistant Golf Superintendent, Justin took a leap of faith and moved over to the agriculture side of our business as farm manager at our first broiler farm,” read a social media post from Murphy Family Ventures. “Admittedly, having not known ‘the first thing about raising chickens,’ as our poultry operations have grown, so has Justin’s role. He is currently our poultry production manager and a great example of the diversity of opportunities within this family business.”