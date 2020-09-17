WINTERVILLE — The Winterville Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed a pizza restaurant to town on Tuesday, touting the occasion as a slice of normalcy.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony at Marabella Old World Pizza was the first the chamber has hosted since COVID-19-related restrictions began in March.
“It is so nice. It seems like things are getting back to normal,” Chamber Director Debbie Avery said.
“I always love a new food place,” she said. “It’s always good to have a new choice for food and to see growth. It shows your town is progressive.”
Marabella is owned by the Passalacqua family, which consists of father, Antonino, or Nino, mother, Grazia, and brothers, Pietro, Massimo and Sal. Together the family brings more than 75 years of Italian family tradition in baking and culinary service to Winterville.
The family’s journey began in Italy in the 1940s, when Nino’s father, Salvatore Amato, was working at a bakery. In 1969, Amato and Nino opened their own bakery. Nino immigrated to America in 1973, leaving the bakery to his father.
Nino took a job at Italian Food Center in New York City until 1983, when he opened his own pizza shop in Brooklyn. With the help of his sons, Nino expanded and opened another pizza shop in Brooklyn.
In 2006, Massimo and Sal opened Marabella’s first North Carolina restaurant in Washington. In 2009, Marabella Old World Pizza opened in Greenville with Nino’s Cucina Italiana opening soon after.
The Winterville location opened in August.
Growing up in the family business has cultivated a passion for quality food and service in the Passalacqua family.
“”I’ve been working with my family since I was young,” Sal said. “It’s been great. I can’t think of anything else I’d want to do. It’s good because you learn from generations and generations of artisan of cuisine.”
Family members said they are excited to share their artisan experience with the Winterville community.
“We’re proud of being in Winterville. We’re proud to serve the community,” Sal said. “I live in Winterville. It’s a great city to be in.”
Marabella offers an authentic taste of New York-style pizzas and Italian cuisine.
Customers have a choice between three styles of pizza, authentic New York, pan pizza and Old World Pizzas, which use recipes brought over from Italy, Pietro said.
One of their best sellers is Grandma’s pizza. The pan pizza features fresh and smoked mozzarella cheese with fresh tomato sauce on top of a thin crust.
“It’s something we have been making for 40 years,” Pietro said. “The combination of the cheese we put on it — no one does that combination.”
The restaurant also offers salads, pasta, subs, wraps and more.
“We would like to bring more choices to the customers,” Pietro said, adding the restaurant expects to add to its menu.
The process to establish the restaurant was long and arduous, but having it built from scratch allowed for the family to customize the restaurant to their exact needs, Pietro said.
Opening during the midst of a pandemic was not easy, he said, adding construction supplies were hard to come by.
“We were also thinking about the economy. It wasn’t doing good and here we are opening a restaurant when the economy isn’t doing good,” Pietro said, adding the family questioned whether to move forward, especially since the restaurant was 50 percent completed.
“We made the right decision to open and serve the community,” he said.
The decision has been well received and community has embraced the family-owned business, Pietro said.
“It’s been very good. I’m thankful for the community and their thankful we’re here,” he said.
“Our goal is to serve our customers the best we can and provide quality food. That’s our mission — to always improve our service,” Pietro said.
Sal added, “We hope to do business and be here a long time and we want to help out the community. These three things are very important.”
Winterville council members said they were excited to welcome the restaurant.
“It’s always good to have a new business,” said Councilman Tony Moore. “As a business owner, I like to see new businesses plus they have really good pizza.”
Mayor Pro-tem Veronica Roberson said, “We’re glad to have this business in our area. It has a nice atmosphere and brings variety.”
“We’re always excited to have a new business come to Winterville especially during this time with the coronavirus,” said Councilman Ricky Hines. “We want to make sure we support local businesses.”
Marabella Old World Pizza is located at 781 W. Fire Tower Road, and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Delivery is provided through DoorDash. Pick-up is available at the counter or by using the drive-through. For more information or to place an order call 214-7426 or visit marabellatogo.com.