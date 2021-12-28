In a game that featured 10 lead changes, it was Ayden-Grifton that led when it mattered most as it came away with a thrilling 69-66 win in double overtime over Greene Central at North Pitt in the semifinals of the Pitt County Holiday Tournament Tuesday night.
“This is our conference, that right there is what we’ve been dealing with for eight years now with Greene Central,” Ayden-Grifton head coach John Moye said. “I thought our kids fought hard, even when we got down there late in the fourth quarter, we fought back.”
Ayden-Grifton will now take on South Central tonight at 8:30 in the championship game.
Greene Central will play D.H. Conley in the third-place game at 6:30 p.m.
The Chargers trailed by four in the final minute of regulation before senior Christian Shearouse took over.
Shearouse scored on the inside with 54 seconds left to cut the deficit in half before a Greene Central turnover in the backcourt gave No. 6 Ayden-Grifton the ball back.
On the ensuing possession, Shearouse drew a foul in the paint and hit both foul shots to tie the game at 52 with 23 ticks remaining.
Greene Central had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but Amir Holmes’ 3-pointer at the horn was off the mark, and the game entered overtime.
The Rams used a 6-0 run in the overtime period on buckets from Jamari Coppage, Rayvon Moncrieft and Kendrick Harper to take a 62-58 lead with just 25 seconds remaining as they appeared to have the game in hand.
Instead, on the following possession, Hatteras Jenkins hit a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to two with 12.7 seconds left.
After the teams traded turnovers, Holmes stepped to the line for No. 2 Greene Central with 6.3 seconds to go, but was unable to convert the front end of a one-and-one.
The Chargers rushed down the court as Shearhouse, who finished with 22 points on the night, looked to win the game with a 3-pointer but was fouled with one second on the clock.
After missing the first free throw, Shearouse calmly sank the next two to tie the game at 60 and force a second overtime.
“With this team, we’ve been playing for four years together, but we had to get better at battling adversity,” Shearouse said. “Teams would go on runs and we would just fall apart, but we’ve gotten a lot better at handling adversity.”
The Rams held a 4-point lead in the second extra frame as well, as Holmes scored with a minute to play to make it a 66-62 game.
Quinton Mitchell then drained a 3-pointer for Ayden-Grifton to make it a one-point game with 37 seconds left before a Greene Central turnover led to a Michael Honey score after goaltending was called, and the Chargers pulled in front 67-66.
On the following possession, Mitchell came away with a steal and scored on a fast break to push the lead to three with seven seconds on the clock as Dontavious Pettaway’s deep 3-pointer came up short at the buzzer and the Chargers secured the thrilling win.
“We fought hard in both overtimes. (Greene Central) could have won it in both overtimes, but we did what we needed to,” Moye said.
Greene Central used a 9-0 run to take a 17-11 lead after one quarter of play, before Ayden-Grifton used runs of nine and six points in the second to take a 26-23 lead into the half.
The Chargers’ lead remained three at 36-33 heading into the fourth before a wild final frame of regulation and two overtime periods saw Ayden-Grifton come out on top.
“That six seed means so much more to us than people know, we do take it to heart a little bit,” Moye said. “I’m proud to be in the championship game no matter who we play. I know our guys are tired, but we’re going to come out here and give it our best.”
Second Semifinal South Central 51 D.H. Conley 45
South Central held off a furious rally from Conley to secure a victory in the semifinals of the Pitt County tourney.
The Falcons opened up a commanding lead in the first quarter as they got back-to-back 3s from Nicholas Taylor and Joseph Thompson to close the frame and take a 19-5 lead after the opening eight minutes.
No. 1 South Central then used a 9-0 run in the second quarter to take its largest lead of the night at 30-9 with 3:49 left in the first half.
The Vikings then began to battle back, as a Deontay Joseph 3-pointer sparked a 10-0 run to close out the half to bring Conley back within 11 at the half.
A back-and-forth third quarter saw No. 4 D.H. Conley cut four points off the deficit as the Falcons took a 40-33 lead into the fourth.
The Vikings continued to slowly chip away at the lead in the fourth quarter, as buckets on back-to-back possessions from Cooper Marcum and Joseph cut the deficit to three at 48-45 with 39 seconds left in the game.
Nicholas Green was then able to convert both ends of a one-and-one to push the lead back to five before the Vikings were called for an offensive foul and Taylor hit 1-of-2 at the line to seal the six-point win.
D.H. Conley 59, Riverside 32
The Vikings won big on Tuesday night in the opening round of play at North Pitt behind Isaiah Crumpler’s team-high 20 points.
Joseph and Tre Clemons added 11 points each and Marcum notched nine in the win for the Vikings (7-1).
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL North Pitt 61 NC GBB Academy 49
The Panthers rolled in their first showcase game at the John Wall Invitational on Monday in a tournament littered with schedule changes.
Leading the way in the win were Zamareya Jones with 21 points, Aquarius Petteway with 19 and J’Nadia Maye with 13.
Garner 55, North Pitt 50
North Pitt (8-2) suffered its second loss of the season on Tuesday at the John Wall and was slated to be back on the court this morning at 11:30 against Heritage.
Jones led the Panthers with 24 points followed by Petteway with 10.