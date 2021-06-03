Charity School Alumni

Members of the Charity School Alumni Association met with teachers at Wallace Elementary School to present snacks for the hard-working kindergarten students in an effort to brighten their day on April 30. Pictured above from left to right: James Kenan, Jerldine Kenan, Gwendolyn Carr (assistant teacher), Janus Pratt (teacher), Marion Kelly, Audrey Bryant, Marie Plummer and Elaine Farrior.

 Contributed Photo

