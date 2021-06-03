Members of the Charity School Alumni Association met with teachers at Wallace Elementary School to present snacks for the hard-working kindergarten students in an effort to brighten their day on April 30. Pictured above from left to right: James Kenan, Jerldine Kenan, Gwendolyn Carr (assistant teacher), Janus Pratt (teacher), Marion Kelly, Audrey Bryant, Marie Plummer and Elaine Farrior.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Update: Suspect arrested in Thursday's deadly shootout in Westpointe area, Greenville police report
- 215114 BRITTNEY GILLAHAN
- Williams receives a full academic scholarship to attend Harvard
- Father and daughter arrested for Belvoir break in
- Greenville BOA: Indoor firing range OK'd over objection by neighboring industry
- Beyond the three R's: Schools' strategic plan addresses equity, mental health, workforce readiness
- Construction begins on new Pentecostal sanctuary in Greenville
- Wallace Rose Hill students appointed by Congressman Rouzer
- Ayden chooses barbecue
- Parents raise concerns about school district surveys