FARMVILLE — Aspiring chicken owners may see their dreams take wing following a Tuesday vote by the Farmville Planning Board.
Board members voted unanimously to recommend amending an ordinance to allow for hens to be raised in town.
The change comes at the request of several Farmville residents who first approached the Board of Commissioners seeking permission to raise chickens in town.
Planning and Zoning Director Justin Oakes, presented a draft plan to the commissioners in July, before the proposal went before the planning board.
The proposed text amendment allowed for chickens and similar fowl to be kept within town limits, so long as owners met lot size and set-back requirements.
Planning board Chairman Tim Reida made a motion to approve a recommendation to the Board of Commissioners, contingent on the removal of the term “similar fowl” from the proposed ordinance. The motion was seconded by member Elmer Flake. It passed with all in favor.
If approved by the Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 21 meeting, the text amendment will allow Farmville residents to own up to 10 hens.
Residents with lot sizes of one acre or more may have 10 chickens with 32-foot setbacks from adjacent residential structures.
Half an acre to .99 acre lots also are allowed 10 chickens, with 30-foot setbacks from adjacent residential structures.
Yards with 0.49 acres or less are allowed to have five chickens with 28-foot setback requirements.
Roosters still are prohibited under the ordinance. Chickens must be caged and are not allowed to be free-range.
Chicken coops and habitats must remain clean and the birds in good health. Food and other supplies for the chickens must be kept so rodents and other animals cannot access them.
Coops are prohibited from being placed in the front, side, or corner side yards of residences.
If coops are kept unclean or the hens are determined unhealthy by Farmville’s animal control or code enforcement officer, the owner will have their permit revoked.
Odors and noise created by the chickens must not be objectionable to adjacent residents as determined by the town’s animal control and code enforcement officer.
Permits must be obtained from the planning department before a coop is erected and should include a sketch drawing of coop size and proximity in the yard.
In other news:
The planning board discussed a terminology change to the town’s solar farm ordinances.
The change would allow the town to amend the solar farm definition, which incorporates both personal and grid consumption. The ordinance would gain the definition of solar collector and allow for it as an accessory use in residential districts.
This would better coincide with state law, which requires towns to allow for residential consumption of solar energy, Oakes said.