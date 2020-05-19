The N.C. Department of Health and Services has been our biggest supporter to help make sure child care centers have what we need to keep operating. Parents are still working, and we child care providers have not been acknowledged of that as we should.
I’m just thankful to still have children attending day care, staff working, parents working, so we all have finances to provide for our everyday needs for our families. My parents are so appreciative of the free child care they have been offered as essential workers. I just hope that it’s able to continue.
Small businesses like day cares were not included in the (CARE Act) funds due to the bigger businesses getting to it before we could, and this (funds to parents) helps our finances. Also we were given a bonus from DHHS as a thank you for serving our community during COVID-19. We take a risk daily just like emergency responders. We are emergency responders!
Jacquelyne Frank
Greenville
Senior year part of journey
It’s been a journey. I thank God for getting me through the past 13 years of my life. Things happen out of our control. Is it fair? No. Is it painful to experience the last part of my senior year in this way? Yes. Am I angry? No. God has a plan for all of us, and this is just a unique part of the plan that was in store for us. I can’t be mad, just grateful. Grateful for the memories, and all the times my hard work paid off. Here’s me closing one long chapter of my life, and starting a new one. Thank you.
Tashara Mills
Grifton