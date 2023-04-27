Q My spouse and I have been thinking about starting a family, but we’re nervous about taking the plunge. Do kids really change your life — and your marriage — as much as people say they do?

A The short answer: yes. Children will change your life. Initially it will be mostly schedule interruptions and loss of sleep. As time goes on, you’ll encounter potty training, discipline and the first day of school. Before you know it, you’ll be saving for college and giving up a new car for braces.

