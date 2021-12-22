The Daily Reflector on Friday will distribute an expanded Christmas edition that includes content normally in the Friday and weekend editions as wells as special holiday features. The normal weekend edition will not be produced because there is no mail service on Christmas, which falls on Saturday. Visit reflector.com and follow @reflector.news on Twitter and facebook.com/dailyreflector for breaking news and updates.

