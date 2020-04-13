GRIFTON — Grifton’s First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) sponsored a drive-in Easter service at the town’s Contentnea Creekside RV Park on Easter Sunday.
About 20 cars drove through the park entry at 11 a.m. and parked around a temporary stage with a tent. Using two microphones and a sound system, Rev. Jamie Haddock of First Christian was joined by Pastor Jessica Braxton of Mill Creek Christian Church in Bentonville.
The traditional service included several hymns, which Braxton led on guitar. The two ministers performed a brief children’s skit highlighting the resurrection then delivered an Easter message.
Holy Communion was celebrated with participants having brought their own communion elements.
Tommy Sugg, Mike Whaley, Charlie Ingle and several other volunteers set up the stage, tent and sound equipment.
“In the current crisis, it was especially meaningful to gather together, while still maintaining contact guidelines, to celebrate the resurrection of our lord, Jesus Christ. Our community is strong, we will recover, and in the meantime, we must continue to help others in any way we can and reach out with love,” said FCC Board Member Carol Nobles.