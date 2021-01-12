City, county meetings
Public health concerns continued to be a topic of interest for the Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday as Public Health Director John Silvernail said only one case of Influenza A has been identified by Vidant Medical Center’s lab.
“That’s good considering there were great concerns about COVID and influenza circulating at the same time,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Greenville City Council ran a quick virtual meeting on Monday, voting unanimously to award a design contract for $24 million in upcoming transportation improvement projects.
Additional details from both meetings will be reported in Wednesday’s edition of The Daily Reflector or online at www.reflector.com.