The City of Greenville resumed limited parking enforcement on Monday but only will issue warning tickets at this time.
Parking enforcement has been on hiatus since March when shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic first began.
As businesses have reopened, the need for turnover in parking locations has increased, resulting in the return of enforcement, according to a city news release.
“The parking changes allow for easier access to shopping, dining, and entertainment during the holiday season,” said Meredith Hawke, interim executive director of Uptown Greenville. “We are encouraging the community to shop local and parking is essential to convenience for shoppers.”
City officials will be enforcing parking regulations for all posted time restrictions during the day in the city’s Uptown District and the University-Tar River neighborhood.
Nighttime parking restrictions will continue to be suspended until further notice.
Drivers who violate parking ordinances will be issued warning citations, with no payment required until Dec. 31, to allow the public time to get acclimated to the changes and acquire appropriate permits. Parking citations with fines then will resume, with tickets being issued for the following:
- Time-limited parking on certain streets;
- Utilization of streets for storage;
- Parking in residential parking zones without a permit;
- Metered parking;
- Parking left to curb;
- Parking on the sidewalk;
- Parking in a designated “No Parking” zone.
Anyone interested in obtaining a lease or residential parking permit can do so online at parking.greenvillenc.gov.