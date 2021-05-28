Reflector.com is inviting area graduates to post their profile on its virtual graduation page.
Go to reflector.com/virtual_graduations, complete the form and load a photo and your profile will be displayed along with others in the area who participate.
The display is free of charge, will be available for reflector.com visitors to view and can be shared on social media.
The Daily Reflector on Friday also will publish its annual graduation section with senior pictures from all the local schools.
Coverage of ceremonies and top graduate profiles will be published in the next Weekend Edition.